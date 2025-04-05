Why anger and frustration with politicians is growing in rural Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across Scotland, particularly in rural and island communities, there is growing frustration and disillusionment. From Argyll to the Outer Hebrides, people feel ignored and neglected by both local and national government. For too long, decisions have been made in Edinburgh and beyond without real consideration for the unique challenges facing rural Scotland.

Ferry services, a lifeline for island communities, are in disarray. Ageing vessels are prone to frequent breakdowns, causing cancellations, delays, and disruption to both islanders and visitors. Islanders rely on these ferries not just for business, but for healthcare appointments, education, and maintaining vital family connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet, year after year, promises to invest in the fleet and improve reliability are broken. Rising ferry fares only add insult to injury, leaving island communities paying more for a service that is increasingly unreliable. This affects not only commerce but also the quality of daily life and community wellbeing.

Labour's change to farmers' inheritance tax is just one of many different factors making life in rural Scotland more difficult (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Endless consultations, temporary fixes

On land, the situation is little better. The A83, particularly at the Rest and Be Thankful, and the A9 have become symbols of government inertia and failed delivery. The Rest and Be Thankful is infamous for frequent closures due to landslides, with costly diversions becoming the norm. Residents and businesses are left in constant uncertainty, with economic opportunities undermined.

Endless consultations and temporary fixes have done nothing to ease the frustration of motorists facing diversions and delays, often for months at a time. In the case of the A9, decades of promises to fully dual the route remain unfulfilled, with missed deadlines and repeated delays compounding frustration and raising safety concerns.

Rural roads across Argyll and Bute are riddled with potholes, making driving hazardous and costly. Public transport is rarely a viable option, leaving residents dependent on cars and forced to absorb the expense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large council tax rises are another blow to families already struggling with the cost of living. In rural areas, where wages are often lower and household costs higher, this burden feels particularly unjust. I opposed this year’s 9.9 per cent council tax increase, which disappointingly was supported by both of my fellow ward councillors.

Family farms and crofts at risk

The proposed visitor levy — a tax on overnight stays in hotels, bed-and-breakfasts and the like — threatens to undermine the fragile tourism industry. While some argue the money will be reinvested locally, businesses fear additional costs will drive visitors away, especially when the sector is still recovering from recent economic challenges.

Perhaps the most serious threat comes from proposed changes to inheritance tax. For generations, family farms and crofts have been passed down, forming the backbone of rural life. Changes that make it harder or more expensive to pass on land and property risk breaking that chain and could see family farms lost forever.

The result would be devastating, not just for farming communities but for the wider rural economy, which relies on these small businesses to thrive and sustain local employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farmers and crofters are already under immense pressure. From climate regulations to land use restrictions and the advance of rewilding projects that seem to value sea eagles and other predators over rural communities, government policy often feels detached from reality. These policies threaten livelihoods, reduce productive capacity, and erode traditions that are part of our national identity.

Hollowed out communities

Housing is another area where rural Scotland is being failed. Young people who grow up in island and rural communities often cannot afford to stay. Local authority housing stock is limited and, in many areas, poorly maintained.

Private rents are high, and the cost of buying a home is beyond the reach of many local families. Without affordable, quality housing, rural depopulation will continue, leaving communities hollowed out, schools and businesses closing, and vital services disappearing.

Health and social care provision also lags behind. While urban areas benefit from greater access to hospitals and specialist services, rural communities face longer waiting times and greater travel distances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GP surgeries are struggling to recruit, and mental health services are stretched thin. The impact on vulnerable individuals cannot be overstated, particularly for those dealing with isolation or chronic health issues.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s growing education attainment gap is a quiet crisis. Rural schools often face staffing shortages and limited subject choices. Every child, no matter their postcode, deserves access to a high-quality education and the opportunity to succeed.

Proud and resilient

All of this creates a sense of alienation. Rural Scotland is proud, resilient, and resourceful. But even the most stoic communities are beginning to feel taken for granted.

Politicians make promises at election time, but delivery is all too often lacking. The priorities of rural Scotland are either misunderstood or ignored, leaving people questioning whether their voices are ever truly heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It does not have to be this way. What rural Scotland needs is genuine investment, not empty words. We need ferry services that are reliable, roads that are maintained, and infrastructure that supports rural life.

We must protect family farms and crofts, not tax them out of existence. Housing must be affordable and accessible, and healthcare services must meet the needs of remote communities.

Education must not be a postcode lottery. Policy decisions should be made with real input from those who live and work in rural Scotland.

Above all, we need politicians who listen and act. Rural Scotland is not asking for favours — we are asking for fairness. We contribute to the nation’s economy, heritage, and identity. It is time that contribution was recognised and properly supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the political class continues to ignore these calls, the anger and frustration in rural Scotland will only grow. And when that frustration finds its voice, it will be loud, clear, and impossible to ignore.