Call for third daily service between Skye, Tarbert and North Uist next year

Two ferries being built for CalMac at a cost of £115 million would be “underemployed” unless they operated a more frequent service between Skye and the Western Isles to boost their economies, a transport co-ordinating body has argued.

Lochmor and sister vessel Claymore are due to take over twice-daily sailings between Uig in Skye, Tarbert in Harris and Lochmaddy in North Uist from next year - but the Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (Hitrans) has called for these to be ramped up to three a day.

Lochmor under construction in Turkey | Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited

The ferries are among four being built in Turkey and will follow Isle of Islay and Loch Indaal, which will serve Islay.

Hitrans said increased sailings on the so-called Skye triangle were “essential towards unlocking the full economic potential of the areas served” by increasing tourist day trips and cutting costs for businesses by eliminating overnight stays for delivery drivers.

The body said they would also reduce the long gaps between sailings, and bring the route into line with the Ullapool to Stornoway service to the north.

Hitrans partnership director Ranald Robertson said: “The opportunity available by delivering three return sailings per day across the Little Minch routes is a step forward in improving accessibility, supporting local businesses and driving economic growth.

“By reducing operational costs for businesses, improving the visitor experience and making the islands more accessible to residents, this change would bring tangible benefits for all.”

He said a third sailing could increase the time spent by day trippers on Harris or Uist from four hours 15 minutes to five hours 45 minutes. Island residents would have some 11 hours on the mainland, up from six hours 45 minutes.

But Mr Robertson warned that the ferries would be “underemployed assets” unless the number of sailings increased.

He said: “It can be argued that operating only two sailings per day would represent poor utilisation of what is critical and expensive infrastructure.”

He said that would have a “significant negative impact” on public transport connections.

Lochmor is expected to be completed in mid-2026 | Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited

CalMac said the Hitrans proposal would be considered, but there were expected to be additional sailings in the summer and the new ferries would have space for 10 per cent more cars.

Its spokeswoman said the vessels would “further strengthen our ability to provide a resilient and reliable service to the Little Minch routes.

“Timetables for these routes are being developed carefully in collaboration with local communities to ensure their needs are fully considered, and this latest information from Hitrans will also be fed in to the process.

“The introduction of these new vessels will mean that the service will move from a single to two vessel service during the summer timetable period, with each sailing offering an additional 10 per cent vehicle carrying capacity.

“Furthermore, the additional sailings offered each week in the summer period will increase vehicle capacity by 42 per cent per week.

"We anticipate that demand can be comfortably accommodated with two return sailings per day in summer.

