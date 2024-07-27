Why Scotland's World Schools Debating Champions offer hope in intolerant times

Scotland now has the second-best record at the World Schools Debating Championships

Scots? Argumentative?! Who dares make such a slander of the good name of our nation? We’ll have words with them!

There is, of course, a difference between being quarrelsome – something that social media demonstrates on a second-by-second basis – and making a good argument, as displayed by the newly crowned winners of this year’s World Schools Debating Championships: five young people representing Scotland. This country has now won the competition five times, level with England and behind only Australia, on nine.

Scotland team member Logan Moss said that “in spite of the polarisation and social media-based wrangling that seems to have devoured today’s world, there is still a place – among the young – for reasoned, critical discussion. This is something from which we can all benefit, and I’m honoured to say that I have.”