They say never meet your heroes and generally that’s true. The other week I interviewed a household name who was dull and too bored to even bother plugging their product. Afterwards I discovered that person is notorious for being rude. It’s a shame because being famous should be a privilege, not a chore.
Somehow talent plus opportunity and luck have conspired to open a window to the world which leaves you well-paid, pampered and successful. You might be an actor, a famous chef or a reality TV contestant but it’s not exactly digging roads on a wet Wednesday in Tranent, so why not enjoy the ride and display a little grace along the way?
The poster boy for this is Bill Nighy. Ask anyone who lives in London and they will have a lovely story about bumping into the star of stage and screen in the street or on the Tube.
Back in May, a cyclist waiting at a red light shared footage of the actor thanking him as he made his way over the crossing. In an age where celebrities retreat from the public gaze because of the relentless scrutiny of social media, Bill Nighy is out and proud, and the other day he brought his particular brand of magic to Edinburgh.
Movie star smile
In a rare break from the rain this summer, I was sitting with a friend outside Continis in George Street when the man himself strolled up, nodded politely in our direction and sat down at a nearby table where he proceeded to enjoy lunch while reading a good book.
With his trademark black-rimmed glasses and immaculate Savile Row suit, he was a conspicuous presence and sure enough, every second person passing did a double take. Eventually one woman worked up the courage to stop and ask for a selfie and in that moment Bill Nighy was exactly the gentleman you’d hope he would be.
Putting down his fork and his book, he stood to his full 6ft 2in height, flashed a movie star smile and leaned into the photo. If charm schools still exist, he is without doubt the headmaster.
A gentler age
As he sat down, I looked along the street and half expected to see vintage cars, crinoline dresses and men wearing hats and smoking pipes. The mere presence of Bill Nighy seemed to make Edinburgh stand still and turn the clock back to a gentler age where elderly ladies enjoyed tea at Jenners and men would buy segs for their brogues from Grays, the city centre ironmongers.
With the sun shining on us, the world seemed a better place. Then all too soon it was over, Bill had finished lunch and was getting up to leave, putting on his suit jacket which fitted better than an item of clothing has fitted on any man ever.
Spike Lee film?
With another almost imperceptible nod in our direction, he turned and disappeared into the crowd. Right on cue, the sun also vanished and, by the time we’d paid and were ready to leave, yet another summer downpour had begun.
Who knows why Bill was in town but there is one tantalising possibility. American film director Spike Lee was also spotted in Edinburgh the other day. A Spike Lee movie set in Edinburgh starring Bill Nighy, who wouldn’t want to watch that?
