Scotland has a proud tradition in debating championships

There were jubilant scenes in Serbia after a team of young Scots was crowned as the debating champions of the world.

First Minister John Swinney was among those sending their congratulations to the debaters following their victory against Bulgaria at the final in Belgrade on Thursday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The triumph came after the team defeated New Zealand, Pakistan, England and Qatar along the way, with a total of 68 countries taking part.

It is the fifth time Scotland has emerged with the trophy from the World Schools Debating Championships, following previous wins in 2012, 2007, 1999 and 1990.

Only Australia has won the championships on more occasions, with nine victories since it began in 1988, while Scotland’s fifth win brings it level with England with the second highest number.

This year, the Scottish team won the grand final 7-2 on the motion: “This house regrets the glorification of champions”.

Taking to social media, Mr Swinney said: “Warmest congratulations to Team Scotland who have won the World Schools Debating Championships.”

Scotland was represented by five pupils - Sophie Hannigan, Miya Turner, Logan Moss, Callum Hendry and Lena Zielinska. They are from Broxburn Academy, St Columba’s School, Dollar Academy and Portobello High School.

Mr Moss described the experience as “unforgettable”, adding: “To be able to meet people from a range of different countries and cultures who, nonetheless, shared our passion for what we often feel to be a slightly odd, niche activity was one thing.

“But more than this was being able to know that, in spite of the polarisation and social media-based wrangling that seems to have devoured today’s world, there is still a place - among the young - for reasoned, critical discussion. This is something from which we can all benefit, and I’m honoured to say that I have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portobello High School in Edinburgh said: “Huge congratulations to Miya Turner, one of our recent S6 leavers, who is part of the team representing Scotland that has just WON the World Schools Debating Championships in Serbia! An incredible achievement and the result of a huge amount of hard work.”

The debating team at Broxburn Academy, in West Lothian, said: “We could not be happier for Broxburn Academy pupil Lena who is now a World Champion! A monumental achievement. Congratulations to Lena, her amazing team, and her wonderful Scotland coaches!”

Livingston MP Gregor Poynton said: “This is absolutely fantastic. A particular congratulations to Lena from Broxburn Aacademy!”

Fiona Hyslop, Linlithgow MSP and SNP Transport Secretary, said: “Congratulations Lena and Team Scotland - World Debating Champions!”

Many highlighted Scotland’s historical links to debating championships, with the schools competition emerging following the World Universities Debating Championship, which was first held in Glasgow, in 1981.

Roddy Dunlop KC, Dean of the Faculty of Advocates, said: “Scotland has a strong history of schools and uni debating, of which we can be very proud. Brilliant to see it being maintained. Well done Team Scotland.”

Former Labour MSP Dr Richard Simpson said: “There is a proud tradition of debaters in Scotland, this team did us proud. 60 years ago my wife was treasurer of Edinburgh University debating society. Donald Dewar and John Smith both leading debaters.”

In 2011, Dundee hosted the championships, with 48 teams competing over ten days at the city's Bonar Hall. The championships was first held in Australia in 1988. In this year’s semi-final between Scotland and Qatar, the motion was: “This House would allow violent offenders to opt into Pavlovian conditioning as a substitution for prison time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad