Scotland set to shake them up at World Tram Driver Championship
As Scotland embarked on its latest attempt at qualifying for the men’s football World Cup, two members of a very different sport were preparing for a rather unusual event: the World Tram Driver Championship.
If you’re imagining a curious Formula 1-style race with drivers’ routes around a circuit already decided by the rails, think again.
Instead, they will compete in events like ‘tram bowling’, in which they drive into a large inflatable ball in order to knock down some skittles; a smooth braking test involving a bucket of water; and a manoeuvring test that requires them to line up an arrow on the tram with one on the ground.
READ MORE: ScotRail passengers in Fife and Borders to get greener battery electric trains - but not until 2031
Edinburgh tram drivers Jason Moffat and Kira Sutter will take on contestants from around the world in Vienna, with the competition to be screened live online. Edinburgh came a disappointing 22nd out of 25 teams in last year’s Euros but Sutter appeared in confident mood, saying: “Hopefully we can bring the trophy home.”
And who knows, if they do, Scotland might have a new national sporting obsession.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.