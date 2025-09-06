Scotland set to shake them up at World Tram Driver Championship

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Scotland embarked on its latest attempt at qualifying for the men’s football World Cup, two members of a very different sport were preparing for a rather unusual event: the World Tram Driver Championship.

If you’re imagining a curious Formula 1-style race with drivers’ routes around a circuit already decided by the rails, think again.

Instead, they will compete in events like ‘tram bowling’, in which they drive into a large inflatable ball in order to knock down some skittles; a smooth braking test involving a bucket of water; and a manoeuvring test that requires them to line up an arrow on the tram with one on the ground.

Tram drivers Jason Moffat and Kira Sutter have been chosen to compete in Austria | Edinburgh Trams

Edinburgh tram drivers Jason Moffat and Kira Sutter will take on contestants from around the world in Vienna, with the competition to be screened live online. Edinburgh came a disappointing 22nd out of 25 teams in last year’s Euros but Sutter appeared in confident mood, saying: “Hopefully we can bring the trophy home.”