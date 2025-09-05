New fleet of 69 will replace increasingly unreliable ScotRail diesel trains

A new long-awaited fleet of nearly 70 battery and electric trains has been announced for ScotRail which will benefit one third of its passengers - but they will not arrive for six years.

The trains, which the Scottish Government first signalled some three years ago, will run in Fife, which has suffered from overcrowding because of the unreliability of its ageing diesel trains, and on the Borders Railway.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop announcing the new battery and electric trains at North Queensferry station on Friday beside one of the diesel trains they will replace | The Scotsman

They form part of £342 million to be spent on completing electrification of the routes by 2029.

Work has already started between Edinburgh and the Forth Bridge, and on the Leven line in Fife.

The process for ordering the 69 trains will start this autumn and the trains are expected to arrive in 2031.

They will also replace older electric trains operating in and around Glasgow.

In 2022, the Scottish Government announced plans for the trains, among three new fleets to be ordered, with the first ones due to be in service by 2027.

That was part of a plan to phase out all of ScotRail’s diesel trains by 2035.

However, that date, which was seen by the rail industry as hugely ambitious, was put back a decade to 2045 in December.

The Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency said the class 170 diesel trains which will be replaced were nearly 40 years old and the oldest of their type in regular use.

It said they were increasing expensive to keep running and required “frequent unplanned maintenance”.

The new trains will replace a total of 97 diesel and electric trains, with fewer needed because they will have more carriages.

They will also enable level boarding in Fife and the Borders, making rail travel more accessible for people with disabilities, pushchairs and bikes.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop, speaking about the announcement at North Queensferry station in Fife on Friday, said it “demonstrates our continuing commitment to making Scotland’s railway even greener, with greater capacity and reliability”.

She said a new fleet of ScotRail inter-city trains was already in the pipeline - although they are also expected to be a stop-gap, second-hand diesel fleet.

However, she was non-committal as to when the third fleet, for other lines such as those in the Highlands, would be ordered. They were originally due to have been ordered by this year.

ScotRail chief operating officer David Ross said: “This is fantastic news for our customers. Electrifying more of Scotland’s railway is a vital step towards delivering a more modern, sustainable network upon which people and communities can rely.

