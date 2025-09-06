Edinburgh tram drivers to compete in inaugural world championship in Austria

Challenges include “tram bowls” and carrying bucket of water without spills

It will be the Olympics of tram driving.

Two of Edinburgh Trams’ drivers are to take a break from the day job for challenges such as hitting inflatable balls along a track and demonstrating their braking skills in the inaugural World Tram Driver Championship in Austria next week.

Tram drivers Jason Moffat and Kira Sutter have been chosen to compete in Austria | Edinburgh Trams

The six tests also include lining up an arrow on the tram with one on the ground without using mirrors or cameras.

Jason Moffat and Kira Sutter will compete against drivers from as far away as Melbourne in a contest to be screened live online from Vienna next Saturday.

They will be seeking a better result than in last year’s European championship - which have been held for 13 years - when Edinburgh came 22nd among 25 teams in Frankfurt. The event has yet to be staged in the UK.

Competition will come from North and South America, Asia and Australia as well as Europe, with teams each having a male and female driver.

The Edinburgh pair will be accompanied driver trainers Michael McNamee and Dougie White, their team coaches who selected them for the competition.

Mr White said: “We’re hoping to improve on last year and aiming for best team from the UK.

“I’m sure Jason and Kira have what it takes to be amongst the front-runners and both are in with a great chance of securing the title of World Tram Driver of the Year.”

He said contestants would be faced with a series of “fun challenges and manoeuvres designed to test their concentration, spatial awareness and overall driving ability.

“Previous challenges have included pushing a balls along the track and precision emergency braking.”

Driver trainer and team coach Dougie White, centre, with drivers Jason Moffat and Kira Sutter | Edinburgh Trams

This year, in “tram bowling”, drivers will have to hit a 1m high inflatable ball with their tram so that it knocks over as many skittles as possible.

Skilful drivers have learned to hit the ball hard enough for it to bounce back against the tram, effectively giving them a second shot at the skittles.

Another round involves drivers having to drive for 20m with a bucket of water attached to the front of the tram, then stop and start again three times, spilling the minimum amount of water.

Mr White said: “Although the drivers are unlikely to face some of the scenarios in real life, the skills required are the same as those they need to maintain the highest safety standards during day-to-day operations.

“With almost 12 years’ experience with Edinburgh Trams, Jason has already demonstrated his exceptional abilities.

“Meanwhile, Kira has been with us since 2023 and has since established herself as a hardworking, dependable driver who can be relied upon when required.

“I’m sure they will both shine in Vienna and wish them both the best of luck.”

Ms Sutter said: “I’m thrilled to be going to represent Edinburgh. I’ve always wanted to travel to Vienna, so to have a shot at driving their trams and to meet other drivers from all over the world is really exciting. Hopefully we can bring the trophy home.”