The saddest thing is the way that motorists have grown accustomed to endless delays caused by roadworks

For the last three years, life expectancy in Scotland has been falling. Our time on this planet is more precious than ever and we don’t have second to waste. Although try telling that to Scottish Water.

This week, it commenced work on Seafield Road in Edinburgh, one of the capital’s key arterial routes, especially in August when traffic is trying to avoid the congested city centre. The resulting tailbacks could probably be seen from the Hubble Space Telescope.

I spent nearly 30 minutes in a gridlocked queue moving at a glacial pace. Reaching the obstruction you always hope to see an army of workers focussed on honest toil rather than the inevitable couple of bored blokes staring at their phones. But we’ve grown used to that in Scotland.

According to an interactive map on the website of the Scottish Road Works Commissioner, at one point this week 6,774 streets in Scotland had some sort of disruption underway. No wonder we have an issue with productivity in this country, it’s amazing we get anything done at all.

Needless disruption

It’s 30 years since the then Prime Minister John Major deployed his cones hotline to try to get Britain moving. Although ridiculed by political opponents, at the time many welcomed the opportunity to let off steam and highlight roadworks that were causing needless disruption. Perhaps it’s time to dust the idea down and convert it into an app where motorists can log their frustrations?

Emergency works are always going to be needed and utility companies will sometimes have to move quickly and with little consultation where there is a danger to the public. We all accept that. But mostly the exasperation comes from the sheer lack of communication around works that should be a surprise to no one.

Signs should provide advance warning of when work is taking place to allow people to plan alternative routes. On-site electronic boards can also advise how long queues will last and say when the work is scheduled to finish. At the very least, those doing the work should be apologising for the delays and disruption and demonstrating some understanding of the impact they have.

Bad for net zero

Every driver caught in a jam is wasting time and losing money. There are also environmental implications. If Edinburgh is serious about reaching net zero by 2030 it needs to think about the impact of roadworks because Seafield Road this week made that target look like a very long joke.

Net zero requires cutting traffic volumes but it also involves keeping traffic moving because the worst emissions come from vehicles in long tailbacks. An idling engine burns fuel less efficiently and can produce up to double the emissions of a car that is moving. That’s not good from anyone’s point of view.

Perhaps the saddest thing is the way we’ve all grown accustomed to endless roadwork delays. Rather than demanding better planning and management that sees works delivered at pace around-the clock to get them finished and out of the way, we sit in our vehicles fuming and frustrated.