Traffic doesn't always flow freely in Edinburgh.

Dealing with rush-hour traffic is an unfortunate reality for many people in their daily commutes.

While some cities like London, Newcastle, Paris and Berlin have well-developed metro systems that have the capability to shuttle thousands of people to work each day, most cities still rely on road transport to get their residents moving.

Travelling in heavy traffic can be a highly frustrating experience, especially when you’re rushing to your desk in the morning or feeling tired after a long day at work.

Sitting in gridlocked traffic not only means you are spending more time breathing in harmful exhaust fumes from the vehicles around you, but it also means you are burning more fuel yourself, adding to the overall cost of your drive.

If you’re looking to invest in a vehicle for commuting to work, the cost of extra fuel can quickly add up, which you would need to budget for alongside the existing costs of insurance, tax, car finance and maintenance.

With this in mind, he motoring experts at Moneybarn have used the TomTom Congestion Index researched the cities in the UK with the worst congestion - looking at the average number of hours lost to congestion per year and the average resulting emissions and wasted fuel.

It found that Edinburgh was the second worst in the country, with Glasgow coming in 18th, between Liverpool and Coventry.

But UK cities looked free-flowing in comparison to the worst in Europe - in the Irish capital of Dublin commuters spend an average of 68 hours each year stuck in traffic.

Here are the 10 worst cities in in the UK.