Most Congested UK Cities: 10 places where drivers spend up to 58 hours a year in traffic - including Edinburgh
Dealing with rush-hour traffic is an unfortunate reality for many people in their daily commutes.
While some cities like London, Newcastle, Paris and Berlin have well-developed metro systems that have the capability to shuttle thousands of people to work each day, most cities still rely on road transport to get their residents moving.
Travelling in heavy traffic can be a highly frustrating experience, especially when you’re rushing to your desk in the morning or feeling tired after a long day at work.
Sitting in gridlocked traffic not only means you are spending more time breathing in harmful exhaust fumes from the vehicles around you, but it also means you are burning more fuel yourself, adding to the overall cost of your drive.
If you’re looking to invest in a vehicle for commuting to work, the cost of extra fuel can quickly add up, which you would need to budget for alongside the existing costs of insurance, tax, car finance and maintenance.
With this in mind, he motoring experts at Moneybarn have used the TomTom Congestion Index researched the cities in the UK with the worst congestion - looking at the average number of hours lost to congestion per year and the average resulting emissions and wasted fuel.
It found that Edinburgh was the second worst in the country, with Glasgow coming in 18th, between Liverpool and Coventry.
But UK cities looked free-flowing in comparison to the worst in Europe - in the Irish capital of Dublin commuters spend an average of 68 hours each year stuck in traffic.
Here are the 10 worst cities in in the UK.
- Belfast commuters spend an average of 58 hours a year stuck in traffic, causing 143 kg of additional CO2 Emissions and costing an average of £101 in wasted fuel.
- Edinburgh commuters spend an average of 58 hours a year stuck in traffic, causing 122 kg of additional CO2 Emissions and costing an average of £86 in wasted fuel.
- Kingston upon Hull commuters spend an average of 52 hours a year stuck in traffic, causing 121 kg of additional CO2 Emissions and costing an average of £86 in wasted fuel.
- Bournemouth commuters spend an average of 49 hours a year stuck in traffic, causing 129 kg of additional CO2 Emissions and costing an average of £91 in wasted fuel.
- Leicester commuters spend an average of 47 hours a year stuck in traffic, causing 115 kg of additional CO2 Emissions and costing an average of £82 in wasted fuel.
- Manchester commuters spend an average of 46 hours a year stuck in traffic, causing 150 kg of additional CO2 Emissions and costing an average of £107 in wasted fuel.
- Brighton & Hove commuters spend an average of 46 hours a year stuck in traffic, causing 141 kg of additional CO2 Emissions and costing an average of £100 in wasted fuel.
- London commuters spend an average of 43 hours a year stuck in traffic, causing 109 kg of additional CO2 Emissions and costing an average of £77 in wasted fuel.
- Bristol commuters spend an average of 4 1 hours a year stuck in traffic, causing 118 kg of additional CO2 Emissions and costing an average of £84 in wasted fuel.
- Sheffield commuters spend an average of 38 hours a year stuck in traffic, causing 105 kg of additional CO2 Emissions and costing an average of £75 in wasted fuel.
