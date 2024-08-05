The top 10 worst councils for delayed pothole repairs in Scotland

The data was released as part of a Freedom of Information request that went to all local authorities across Scotland. And the results showed a massive rise in the amount of money needed to tackle the state of Scotland’s roads as councils battle with limited funds and a huge repairs backlog.
The bill has rocketed by almost a third from £1.8bn in 2022, and the biggest rise came in Midlothian where the potential bill soared almost 37 per cent from £27.2 m to more than £37.2m. Fife was close behind with a 29 per cent rise, taking its overall bill up to £100m
Here are the top ten council areas with the largest overall bills to repair roads.