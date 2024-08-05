The top 10 worst councils for delayed pothole repairs in Scotland

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 5th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Scotland’s roads have more than 100,000 potholes – news that may come as no surprise to motorists – and the cost of fixing them all is put at a massive £2.5 billion.

The data was released as part of a Freedom of Information request that went to all local authorities across Scotland. And the results showed a massive rise in the amount of money needed to tackle the state of Scotland’s roads as councils battle with limited funds and a huge repairs backlog.

The bill has rocketed by almost a third from £1.8bn in 2022, and the biggest rise came in Midlothian where the potential bill soared almost 37 per cent from £27.2 m to more than £37.2m. Fife was close behind with a 29 per cent rise, taking its overall bill up to £100m

Here are the top ten council areas with the largest overall bills to repair roads.

Potholes in Glasgow - one of the regions to make the top ten for an increased bill

1. Scotland's top ten pothole hotspots

Potholes in Glasgow - one of the regions to make the top ten for an increased bill Photo: John Devlin

Bishopbriggs town centre - East Dunbartonshire Council has a £598,000 repairs backlog, topping the list of councils

2. Scotland's top ten pothole hotspots

Bishopbriggs town centre - East Dunbartonshire Council has a £598,000 repairs backlog, topping the list of councils Photo: Jamie Forbes

Dumfries and Galloway earned spot in the pothole repairs backlog league table - up from £217,000 to £253,000

3. Scotland's top ten pothole hotspots

Dumfries and Galloway earned spot in the pothole repairs backlog league table - up from £217,000 to £253,000 Photo: Neil Hanna

The Highlands was the third highest region - up from £194,000 to £233,000

4. Scotland's top ten pothole hotspots

The Highlands was the third highest region - up from £194,000 to £233,000 Photo: Contributed

