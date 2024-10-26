Scotland to get a new bothy with a difference: bats and owls to keep the hikers company

The network of bothies in Scotland’s hills represents a wonderful tradition worth celebrating

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motto of the Mountain Bothies Association is “to maintain simple shelters in remote country for the use of all who love wild and lonely places”. Thanks to the work of volunteers who have endured sub-zero temperatures in the winter and swarms of midges in summer, Scotland is about to get another one.

A 133-year-old building south-east of Oban, called Druimnashallag, had been falling into ruin for about 70 years. However, it is now being rebuilt to serve as a resting place – and not just for weary hikers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A remote bothy near Oban is coming to life with hard work from volunteers | Peter Rowell

For, as well as making it ready for human guests, a new roof is being specially constructed to encourage bats and owls to live there.

Bothies are a wonderful feature of the Scottish countryside. Almost without exception, crossing the threshold provides a most pleasant experience, as you discover little signs of care from the previous occupants – a swept floor, newly chopped firewood, a roll of toilet paper.