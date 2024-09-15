A net store building included in the sale has “a bothy flat” and could be developed to provide further accommodation, property agents have said.

A private pier and dwelling just off the North Coast 500 is to go under the hammer.

Sandside Harbour, near Thurso in the Highlands, will go up for sale at auction starting at £40,000. The property is a stone’s throwaway from Dounreay, Scotland's largest nuclear clean-up and demolition project.

The stone harbour is category A listed and was built in the mid-1800s in the village of Reay by Major William Innes of Sandside for both trade and fishing.

It has stone-built walls with two L-plan piers forming a basin, as well as a slipway for boats. The harbour is used – on a grace and favour basis - by local leisure boats and for lobster and crab fishing.

The harbour’s dwelling - a net store - is also category A listed and made of traditional stone and has a slate and metal sheet roof. On the upper floor is “the bothy flat”, and the ground floor has a double height ceiling from the days when it was used for hanging out fishing nets.

The building is currently unoccupied and, according to Savills, who is managing the sale, it will require extensive upgrading. Subject to appropriate planning consents, the property agent said it could be converted into accommodation.

