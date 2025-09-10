Scotland must move fast to avoid being left behind in space race
Predicting the future is sometimes derided as a mug’s game, so often do we fail, spectacularly and miserably, in our many attempts. Yet everyone from investors with billions at stake to weather forecasters are still necessarily required to try.
Sometimes the future appears blindingly obvious but still we dither and delay, uncertain about whether to trust our gut feelings. The idea that the space industry is a massive opportunity for Scotland has been around for some time and with good reason.
It seems the very definition of a future-proof investment but, according to the Commons’ Scottish Affairs Committee, Scotland “risks missing a generational opportunity to lead” in satellite launches because of insufficient UK Government support.
Currently, Shetland has Britain’s only licensed “vertical launch” spaceport at SaxaVord on Unst, although so far no satellites have actually taken off. And it is facing competition from emerging rivals in Norway and Germany.
With 10,000 small satellites expected to be launched over the next ten years, there is a growing market and we need to move quickly if we are to capitalise on what could be a multi-billion-pound industry.
