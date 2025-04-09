Rocket pioneer leading Scotland’s space race sees internship applications hit 2,000

“The level of interest in our internship programme this year is unprecedented, highlighting just how exciting the sector has become”

Scotland’s space sector is proving an attractive opportunity for young people after one of the industry’s key players saw its internship applications skyrocket.

Orbital launch company Orbex has reported a 120 per cent increase in applications for its latest internship programme, which is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students with experience in areas such as mathematics, electronics engineering and aerospace. Application numbers for the 2025/06 programme have risen from 899 to almost 2,000, the firm noted.

Forres-headquartered Orbex will offer nine applicants the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in roles spanning diverse areas of the business, including assembly, testing, avionics and software development. The company’s mechanical engineering internship proved the hottest position up for grabs, receiving 500 applications alone.

Orbex has seen it internship applications skyrocket. Picture by Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Ishbel Inkster, the firm’s chief people officer, said: “This is a very exciting time to join our team as we enter the final stages of developing our Prime rocket. The interns we select for our 25/26 programme will support our team of experts working towards Orbex Prime’s inaugural launch.

“The level of interest in our internship programme this year is unprecedented, highlighting just how exciting the sector has become.”

Matt Archer, director of launch at the UK Space Agency, said: “The strong interest in Orbex’s internship programme speaks volumes about the exciting opportunities we’re creating in the UK space sector. Orbex is playing a key role in developing the skills and talent of the future, and this surge in applications shows just how much young people want to be part of that journey.

“Congratulations to the nine successful interns, and good luck to all those looking to make their first steps into a career in space,” he added.

In January it emerged that the UK government was pumping £20 million into Orbex in a “first of a kind” move that should help support 140 jobs and create many more.

The investment was made to help fund the construction and launch of the first orbital rocket manufactured in the UK and launched from British soil, ministers said. UK technology secretary Peter Kyle announced the investment at the European Space Conference in Brussels.

Orbex’s Prime rocket is scheduled to take off from late 2025 at the SaxaVord spaceport on Shetland, one of two licensed vertical launch sites in Europe.

The space race is heating up on Scottish soil with European demand for satellites expected to be worth some $50 billion (£40bn) between now and 2033. Britain is already a key player in the satellite industry, with Glasgow building more satellites than any other city in Europe.

Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said: “Space is a fast-growing global industry and there is a real opportunity for the UK to play a greater role now than ever before. This new government investment is not just about launching a rocket, but building a more prosperous future for all, powered by space technology.