Scotland leading UK’s space race as Skyrora granted ‘milestone’ launch licence

“This launch licence isn’t just one giant leap for Skyrora - it’s a massive boost to the whole of Scotland and the wider UK’s space sector” – Scottish secretary Ian Murray

Skyrora is poised to become the first British company to manufacture and launch a rocket into space from Scottish soil after being granted an operator’s licence, in a milestone moment for the groundbreaking project.

In 2021, the firm signed an agreement with SaxaVord, the spaceport based on the Shetland island of Unst, with the goal of achieving up to 16 launches per year by 2030.

The approval of a launch operator licence from the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) puts Skyrora on course to launch its SkyLark L suborbital rocket from British soil.

The Skyrora team pictured with the company's rocket, which will launch from a spaceport based on the Shetland island of Unst.

Volodymyr Levykin, chief executive of Cumbernauld-headquartered Skyrora, said: “Becoming the first homegrown company in the UK to receive a launch operator licence is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Skyrora. We are pleased to be able to move forward with our launch plans.

“Given that operators like us, alongside the CAA, have been forging a new path, the journey to getting our UK licence has been a long but ultimately rewarding one.

“It is essential that the UK has sovereign launch capabilities. Not only to unlock commercial activity for companies that need to access space and to help achieve the government’s objectives for becoming a global player in the space sector, but also from a strategic defence consideration. Skyrora is proud to be leading efforts that enable launch activity from the UK and we look forward to achieving a reliable commercial launch programme that benefits us all.”

Standing 11 metres tall and with a payload mass of 50kg, Skylark L is capable of travelling beyond the Kármán line, a generally accepted boundary marking the transition from Earth’s atmosphere to outer space. The vehicle is produced using 3D printed components in the UK.

Scottish secretary Ian Murray said: “This launch licence isn’t just one giant leap for Skyrora - it’s a massive boost to the whole of Scotland and the wider UK’s space sector. Becoming the first British company to manufacture and send a rocket into space from the UK will be a hugely significant moment. I’m very proud that Scotland is at the forefront of such pioneering technology and I look forward to the blast off from SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland.”

Richard Lochhead, Scotland’s minister for business, said: “Securing the UK’s first launch operator licence is a landmark moment in Skyrora’s plans to become the first company in the UK to build and launch a rocket into space. It is also a significant milestone and a hugely exciting development for the space sector in Scotland, with Skyrora’s partnership with Saxavord spaceport in Shetland meaning we move a step closer to the prospect of a Scottish-headquartered company launching a rocket into space from a Scottish spaceport.”