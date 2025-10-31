Scotland must act to deal with Bonfire Night thugs putting lives at risk

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those of us of a certain age will have many fond memories of the Bonfire Nights of old, with Catherine wheels, sparklers and treacle toffee. It was harmless fun and far removed from the horrific origins of this annual tradition, the 1605 Gunpowder Plot and the grisly fate of Guy Fawkes.

However across Scotland, people will be preparing for their streets to be turned into what MSP Ash Regan described as a “war zone” by mindless, violent thugs who regard November 5 as an excuse to attack police officers, firefighters and anyone unlucky enough to be passing by with fireworks containing high-powered explosives as well as other missiles, including bricks and even petrol bombs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under legislation passed in 2022, firework control zones have been set up in which it is illegal to set them off. However, the law’s requirement for people to hold a licence in order to buy fireworks has been paused by the Scottish Government, with John Swinney explaining this was because of “the cost of introducing” the system.

Want the latest Scottish headlines sent directly to your phone? Sign up to our new WhatsApp Channel here .

Helicopter footage from Police Scotland shows youths throwing fireworks and other projectiles during public disorder in Edinburgh last year | Police Scotland

Robust policing and long prison sentences

How depressing it is that people can no longer be trusted to act responsibility and have a care for the safety of other people. If the organised violence of recent years continues, someone is going to be killed.

Police Scotland recently arrested a man and seized fireworks worth about £42,000, with Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs saying officers had “effectively taken more than a tonne of potentially dangerous weapons out of the hands of those who wish to cause fear and alarm within our communities and carry out attacks on emergency services, buses and members of the public”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s clear that much more needs to be done, in addition to robust policing and long prison sentences for the worst offenders. Restricting the sale of powerful fireworks to the relatively small number of people who put on professional displays might be a cheaper way of addressing the problem than a broader licensing system.