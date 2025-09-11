Russian drone attack on Poland shows warnings that war is coming are deadly serious

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Europe is in a fight. A fight for our values and our democracies. A fight for our liberty and our ability to determine our destiny for ourselves. Make no mistake – this is a fight for our future.” Following what was almost certainly a deliberate drone attack by Russia on Poland, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s words as she addressed EU politicians in Strasbourg had a historic ring.

While the war in Ukraine can seem a distant conflict, multiple warnings that the UK and Nato could soon be at war with Russia – if Vladimir Putin remains in charge – can no longer be dismissed.

In July, General Sir Patrick Sanders, until last year Chief of the General Staff, said there was a “realistic possibility” of a conflict with Putin by 2030. A month earlier, Germany’s chief of defence, General Carsten Breuer suggested a Russian attack on the Baltic states, all Nato members, could happen by 2029, based on an analysis of the Kremlin’s production of tanks, munitions and other military equipment.

A house in the Polish village of Wyryki-Wola was destroyed by debris from a shot down Russian drone (Picture: Wojtek Radwanski) | AFP via Getty Images

Nato must not show weakness

While Russia claimed it had not meant to launch an attack on Poland, nothing emanating from this bloodthirsty regime can be trusted. This was an obvious attempt to test Nato’s defences. And Putin was prepared to kill people in order to play that most dangerous game.

The response from all Nato states must be robust. Any sign of weakness would only encourage him to become more aggressive and increase the risk of all-out war.

Following the attack, the UK Government was looking at increasing our military presence in Poland to help defend its borders, and rightly so. We must stand with our allies. The international community also needs to increase the sanctions on Russia, take urgent steps to further reduce its sales of oil and gas that are funding the war, provide more military support for Ukraine, and get real about Putin’s cynical flirtation with peace talks.

