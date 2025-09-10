Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk has spoken about the alleged attack involving Russian drones.

Polish officials have said the country’s airspace was violated by Russian drones, with the military and its Nato allies shooting down some that posed a direct threat.

Speaking ahead of an emergency meeting on Wednesday, Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk said it was the first time Russian drones had been shot down over his country.

The Ukrainian air defence fires at Russian drones above Kyiv during night mass drone and missile strikes on September 10. Poland has reported an attack by similar drones. Picture: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Here is what The Scotsman knows about the alleged attack to date and the likelihood of Russian involvement.

When did the alleged attack against Poland happen?

A total of 19 Russian drones are alleged to have entered Poland’s airspace overnight, leading into Wednesday morning, as part of strikes on Western Ukraine.

Has Poland been attacked by Russian drones?

Mr Tusk has written on social media: “Last night the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones. Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down.”

Defence minister Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X that “more than 10 objects” crossed into Polish airspace and those that constituted a risk to Poland’s security were neutralised.

Mr Tusk wrote on X that he had received a report from the Operational Command of the Army about “the shutting down of drones that entered our airspace and could constitute a threat”.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk. | AFP via Getty Images

He said he informed the Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte about actions undertaken by the Polish side.

What action has Poland taken?

Poland’s armed forces were on a heightened state of alert on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning because of what they described as “further massive air strikes against targets located in Ukraine”.

Warsaw’s Chopin Airport warned passengers on its website that flight operations were on hold due to closure of the airspace over part of the country, but that the airport remains open.

The armed forces posted on social media that a search for possible crash sites was ongoing and urged people not to approach, touch or move any objects they see, warning they may pose a threat and could contain hazardous material.

Has Russia attacked Poland before?

Poland has complained about Russian objects entering its airspace during attacks on Ukraine before.

In August, Poland’s defence minister said that a flying object that crashed and exploded in a cornfield in eastern Poland was identified as a Russian drone, and called it a provocation by Russia.

In March, Poland scrambled jets after a Russian missile briefly passed through Polish airspace on its way to a target in western Ukraine, and in 2022, a missile that was likely fired by Ukraine to intercept a Russian attack landed in Poland, killing two people.

Joint military exercises involving Russian and Belarusian troops are due to take place in Belarus starting on Friday and will last until September 16.

Troops from both countries will simulate repelling an attack, including airstrikes and sabotage, according to official reports of the games, dubbed “Zapad 2025,” or “West 2025”.

The aim is to showcase the close links between Moscow and Minsk, as well as Russian military might, amid its three-and-a-half-year-old war in neighbouring Ukraine.

The war games have drawn concerns in Kyiv and its Western allies of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, which border Belarus.

When Russian president Vladimir Putin sent troops rolling into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, many of them crossed from Belarus.

Is Poland a member of Nato?

The security alliance Nato, which stands for North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, has 32 members, of which Poland is one.

These countries, who are called Nato allies, are sovereign states and meet through the alliance to discuss political and security issues and make collective decisions by consensus.

Poland joined Nato in 1999, alongside Czechia and Hungary.

Nato allies receive protection through the principle of collective defence, which is enshrined in article five of the North Atlantic Treaty. This article states that an attack on one ally is treated as an attack on all.

What has Volodomyr Zelensky said about the alleged attack?

Mykhailo Podolyak - an adviser to Mr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president - has posted a map to social media, claiming the illustration shows Russian drones over Ukraine on Tuesday night.

According to the map, some of the drones are pictured entering Poland.

Mr Podolyak said in the post: "Russia deliberately, thoughtfully, and with specific intentions attacked Poland with drones.”