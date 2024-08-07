Shooting as a whole generates £3.3 billion for the UK economy, not that far behind golf on £5 billion

Grouse shooting is crucial to rural upland communities, with the start of the season representing the culmination of a year's hard work, grit, and determination. Unfortunately, this season doesn't look as promising as previous ones, with counts looking less positive.

Despite this, the season remains a celebration of conservation and the significant financial investment in this cause, which receives little to no government financial support. Shooting in Scotland is worth £340 million in ‘gross value added’ to the UK economy every year and creates the equivalent of 5,600 jobs. Approximately 68,000 individuals in Scotland are actively involved in shooting-related activities and shooting in Scotland generates £780 million of wider economic activity in the UK economy.

Grouse moors help support jobs in remote areas, and thereby slow the worst effects of rural depopulation. In 2020, a report by the Scottish Government, Scotland's Rural College (SRUC), and the James Hutton Institute highlighted the importance of grouse shooting. It found that driven grouse shooting delivered a total combined impact – including capital spending, running costs, and staff costs – of £38 per hectare, comparable to or higher than other moorland land uses such as forestry. It also revealed that grouse moors had a higher per hectare employment impact than other land uses – all without mainstream agri-environmental scheme subsidies or substantial government financial support.

Beyond grouse shooting, the sport as a whole ranks among the top sporting economic drivers in the UK. For example, golf is worth £5 billion, while shooting generates £3.3 billion. Although some sports contribute more revenue, they pale in comparison when you consider the conservation work and biodiversity preservation associated with shooting.

Combatting rural depopulation

Shooting is intertwined with farming and land management across the UK, providing extra income to a vital industry. Shooting manages 7.6 million hectares of land for conservation, providing £500 million worth of environmental benefits every year. No other sector has a comparable impact.

Grouse shooting supports not only those directly employed by estates but also benefits local economies. Notably, 60 to 80 per cent of direct spending on grouse shooting occurs locally or regionally. Rural tradesmen maintain sporting accommodations, village pubs and bed-and-breakfasts host shooting guests, and local retailers sell specialised equipment and clothing. This spending supports community retention, again crucial in combating rural depopulation.

Balancing the ecological equilibrium of the moors while managing a business is a significant challenge. Landowners act as stewards, recognising the importance of sustainable land management in preserving the unique wildlife and plants that are native to the moorlands.

This season, red grouse shooting is expected to be minimal due to poor chick survival rates caused by unseasonal cold and wet weather. Red grouse chicks face threats from adverse weather and tick infestations in their early weeks, affecting adult populations. But while the outlook for the season is not exceptional, there will still be excellent shooting opportunities and local variations providing exceptional days.

Threat of prosecution

However, the Scottish Government’s new licensing system – introduced as part of the Wildlife Management and Muirburn Act – could impact the economic value of this industry if conditions become stricter in the future. Starting on August 12, shooting red grouse in Scotland without a licence from NatureScot, the Scottish Government’s conservation agency, will be illegal.

The new licence requirement applies to both walked-up and driven grouse shooting. The licence must be held by the landowner or the person with the legal right to kill or take grouse. Shooting red grouse without a licence will be illegal, and offenders risk prosecution and losing their shotgun certificates.

NatureScot can suspend or revoke licences if terms and conditions are breached. These conditions include mandatory annual reports of the number of red grouse shot, which must be submitted by the licence holder.

SNP rejected proposed changes

We clearly communicated to Jim Fairlie, the Scottish Government’s minister for agriculture and connectivity, before the Wildlife Management Bill became an Act that he should pursue amendments to make it more practical.

These proposed adjustments included removing provisions for adding additional game bird species to the shooting licenses, eliminating expanded investigative powers for the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and refining the scope of what are considered to be “relevant offences” under the licencing scheme. These offences include those under wildlife legislation, ranging from the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, right through to the new Hunting with Dogs (Scotland) Act 2023. The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) was clear that the scope of the relevant offences was too broad, given that the sole focus of this licensing regime from its inception was to tackle raptor persecution.

Despite presenting strong evidence of the risks these aspects pose to the sector, our specific proposed changes were not included. While the BASC and other shooting organisations successfully won amendments to the Bill and challenged many aspects of what was originally proposed, ultimately, the shooting community now faces new layers of regulation.

Consequently, BASC is defending its members and seeking legal advice regarding the final version of the licensing scheme, which has now been implemented ahead of the start of the season.

This year's grouse season, like all those before it, will celebrate the hard work invested in grouse moor management. Although the sector is now contending with the new licensing scheme, I am confident that we will show strength and resilience in the face of adversity for many years to come.