Fresh plans have revealed further steps in a multi-millionaire couple's overhaul of a former shooting estate in Aberdeenshire.

Christopher and Camille Bently, from San Francisco, bought Kildrummy Estate in 2020 for £11 million. The US-French couple also own neighbouring Glenkindie Estate and its previously owned Culquoich, which they bought last year.

Fresh plans have been submitted to demolish a former ticket office in the Kildrummy grounds, last used in 2018 for visitors to Kildrummy Castle Gardens, which were once a popular visitor attraction before the site was sold.

The documents lodged with Aberdeenshire Council explain how the former attraction at the estate’s Back Den is now private land, and therefore the building serves no purpose and has been earmarked for demolition.

Protected species including red squirrels and bats have been detected in and within a 100m radius of the building, according to a report submitted by North East Scotland Biological Records Centre (NESBRC) on the planning portal. An environment officer has advised that a bat survey will be required before any work is to be done.

The former ticket office which has been earmarked for demolition, and the Hartley Botanic drawing of the proposed greenhouse | Kildrummy Estate and Hartley Botanic

In the building’s place, the Bentlys plan to erect a ‘Victorian Grand Manor’ type greenhouse with a footprint of 50sqm. According to the plans, it will be used for the owners and not for the commercial growing of plants, fruit and vegetables.

The greenhouse is supplied by Hartley Botanic Ltd, and one with a similar design is reportedly owned by King Charles in Highgrove. The development is just the latest in the multi-million pound refurbishment works being done on the 5,500-acre estate.

A drawing of the proposed 'Victorian grand manor' greenhouse for Kildrummy estate | Katharine Hay

The Kildrummy Castle Hotel, a B-listed building on the site, will be the Bentlys home when refurbishment works, which are due to be completed soon, come to and end.

The building dates back more than 100 years and was built by A. Marshall Mackenzie in 1900 for Colonel Ogston as a country home. It became a 16-bedroom hotel in 1956, a well-known spot for visitors to the north east, until its closure in 2017.

Various alterations have been required to transform the building from its former days into a 21st century, four-bedroom home.

Heating, electrical, lighting, and plumbing and drainage systems on site were found to “either be unfit for purpose or have reached the end of their useful lives”, and have reportedly been replaced and upgraded.

Reports from an environment planner and Historic Environment Scotland (HES) have raised concerns over the amount of lighting proposed across the site and the building, and how it will be attached to the listed structures.

HES, however, said it was “broadly content” with the suggested work at the B-listed building.

The former hotel sits next to the 13th-century Kildrummy Castle, a ruin in the grounds. Robert the Bruce is said to have sent his wife, daughter and brother to Kildrummy for safety; the latter was killed there.

Other changes to the estate include alterations to the site entrance. The Bentlys want to widen the gates to allow for “modern vehicles” to enter without the risk of damaging the sides.

New gates featuring the “family crest” would be erected and stone lion heads added. The council has said the move will be a “significant change from the currently modest entrance.”

The couple are also working on ongoing, nature-focused projects to regenerate areas of the estate.