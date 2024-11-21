Potholes are a serious road safety issue – and not just for motorists
Speak to any professional driver and it likely won’t be long until the subject of potholes appears. Certainly, new figures from the RAC showing that pothole compensation claims in the UK have more than doubled in a year will come as no surprise to those who drive taxis, delivery vans and the like for a living.
However, as serious as their complaints are, this is more than just an issue for motorists. A pothole can wreck a tyre or even snap an axle on a car, but it can kill a cyclist or an elderly pedestrian crossing a road that they trust – based on a lifetime’s experience – will be a flat, safe surface.
Some problems are caused by utility companies that dig up the roads then fail to restore the road surface properly. Cash-strapped councils also appear to be struggling to keep up with the demand for repairs on roads, paths and pavements. Faced with multiple pressures, this is understandable.
However, potholes are a road safety issue that polls show many ordinary voters are concerned about – and shouldn’t be relegated to the end of council priority lists.
Comments
