Busy section of North Coast 500 to shut for eight weeks in tourism blow

A section of the North Coast 500 - one of Britain’s most popular and scenic tourist routes - will be closed

A road named one of the best - and most scenic - driving routes in the UK is set to be closed for eight weeks.

The Bealach na Ba, which leads to Applecross, in Scotland, is set to close in the evenings and overnight during September and October for eight weeks.

It is on the North Coast 500 (NC500) - a bucket list driving route around the north coast of Scotland - that is often voted as the best in UK.

The road itself tops polls of the best, most picturesque and most iconic or dangerous roads in the UK, due to the route’s tight and narrow bends and sweeping landscape.

Locals fear the planned closure has already driven away tourists as it will be shut between 8pm and 7am.

The road will be closed to allow fish farm company Bakkafrost to install a private wire on the route to provide electricity to its hatchery in Kishorn.

The section of road will also be closed for a further four weeks in February or March next year.

Megan MacInnes, councillor in Applecross said: "Feedback has been given in meetings with the developers and by email on numerous occasions. Specific examples from those whose jobs, income, livelihoods and businesses will be impacted have also been provided.

"This includes people in Applecross who work, for example in Kishorn or Lochcarron, who will not be able to travel to work on time during the closures. This also impacts local businesses in the hospitality sector on the peninsula whose bookings are already being impacted by the rumours of proposed closures."

A spokesperson for Bakkafrost said: "Drivers will be diverted to follow the coast road via Shieldaig.

"We understand that many have asked for a shorter period of closure each night. We plan to have three teams of workers working 11 hours per night whilst the nights are still relatively light and long, which means we can complete the job before the winter weather conditions. Working to this timescale is necessary to ensure the safety of all workers."

The Scotsman has previously reported concerns from locals over the condition of parts of the NC500, who claimed there were “big holes in huge sections” and “suspension-destroying” potholes on the 519-mile tourist trail.