Gender reform: Shona Robison says she won't apologise after confirming government won't appeal court decision
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison says she doesn’t believe she needs to apologise for pushing through gender reforms.
This comes as she confirms the Scottish Government will not appeal against the most recent court ruling which blocks her Gender Recognition Reform Bill.
Almost a year ago MSPs passed a bill to overhaul gender recognition in a bid to make it easier for trans people to legally change their gender.
However in the new year Scottish Secretary Alister Jack issued what is called a section 35 order, blocking the bill from becoming law.
He said the bill impinged on the UK-wide Equality Act.
First Minister Humza Yousaf challenged this in the courts, but earlier this month they ruled in Mr Jack’s favour.
Speaking to BBC The Nine, Ms Robison confirmed any further legal challenge will be scrapped.
She said it was a “difficult decision” and the Scottish Government had looked “very carefully” at the outcome.
MS Robison said: “We took all of the factors in the round, around what the case and what the prospects of the case would be, as well as all the other considerations and the impact indeed on the trans community.
“So, we’ve made that decision for all of the reasons that we have set out.”
She added: “The point here is that Scotland’s democratic institution overwhelmingly supported a piece of legislation that is within devolved competence.
“And because the UK Government and the secretary of state for Scotland didn’t like it, he thought he could ride roughshod over the democratic wishes of this parliament.”
After this interview SNP MP Joanna Cherry called on MSPs to apologise to “lifelong feminists” who had campaigned against the bill claiming it would impact on the safety of women and girls.
Posting on X, Ms Cherry said: “[I am] pleased to hear Shona Robison confirm that there will be no appeal against the court judgement on the GRR bill.
“It’s the right decision in the round.
“All that remains now is for a long overdue apology from MSPs from all parties who rubbished the legitimate concerns of lifelong feminists and LGB activists.”
However Ms Robison says she doesn’t believe she or others need to apologise for trying to make trans people’s lives “just that bit better”.
When asked if she should apologise on BBC Good Morning Scotland, she said: “I don’t believe so.
“I think I listened to all the arguments when taking forward the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.
“It was clearly a polarising debate, but fundamentally at the heart of it is making the lives of trans people just that bit better.”
She said the Scottish Government will now focus on other areas to try and improve trans rights, such as in the healthcare system.
Ms Robison added: “I have never said any of the concerns are not truly held.
“I met with a number of women’s organisations and heard their concerns, but I don’t think there is any evidence to show trying to make the lives of trans people that bit better was going to impact on women and girls.
“The safety issues come from predatory men.
“Going forward we want to try and support the trans community to reduce some of the toxicity we have seen that has made their lives more difficult, but we will focus on trans healthcare and other areas.”
