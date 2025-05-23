Osprey love triangle livestream is Scotland's newest daytime soap opera

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love triangles are a common theme in soap operas but on wildlife webcams? Usually not so much.

However, the Tweed Valley Osprey Project’s livestream is apparently proving to be compulsive daytime viewing as three ospreys, one male and two females, share one nest with four eggs. How ‘bohemian’... or something.

Project co-ordinator Diane Bennett said the agreement appeared amicable, although there was sometimes “tension” when the male delivers a fish and the two females, called Mrs O and F2, “both make a grab for it”. "Mrs O usually wins the fish and flies off to feed,” Bennett said, “but has been seen to return with a portion remaining and letting the other female have it.”

Three ospreys are sharing the same nest in Scotland's Tweed Valley | Forestry and Land Scotland

Such behaviour is apparently “very rare” and this is believed to be the first time it has ever been caught on a livestream. "Getting to watch this saga close up as the season unfolds is exciting both for the drama,” Bennett added, “but also for the important research insights it will allow."