Out of office and into the wild - photographer swaps the corporate life to turn passion for photography into full time career - and is showing you how you could do the same

Scotland-based wildlife photographer Paul McDougall has traded the corporate world for camera lenses and conservation - and is now helping people from Scotland do the same.

After a successful career in corporate sales management, including leading British American Tobacco’s UK retail arm with over 100 stores and 300 staff, Paul McDougall made the bold move. In 2023, following redundancy, he turned a lifelong passion into a full-time profession—devoting himself entirely to wildlife photography and education.

Now, Paul's photographic wildlife safari tours and workshops are helping novice photographers, including people in Scotland improve their photography skills. Paul launched Touch the Wild, which organises photography tours to some of the most amazing locations in the word for wildlife. His small group numbers means he can work closely and offer helpful advice and tips.

Cute cheetah cubs venture out in the sun in the Masai Mara, Kenya. captured by Paul McDougall on one of his photo tours - Animal News Agency

Paul, from Glasgow, Scotland said: "It was quite scary to move full time into photography, but it's my passion, and getting the opportunity to help others become better photographers, to witness some of the amazing experiences we have on or tours, is priceless"

Paul’s connection to wildlife began in childhood, growing up in the Oxfordshire countryside. A formative trip to South Africa at age 18 sparked a deeper interest, but it was a visit to Kenya at 23 that truly shaped his path. Paul has since spent over 400 days guiding in Kenya’s Masai Mara, one of the world’s most iconic wildlife regions.

Paul launched Touch the Wild, expanding his photographic tours to destinations such as Uganda, Nepal, India, and Finland. One career highlight was photographing wild red pandas in Nepal - making him one of the first photographers from outside the region to capture them in their natural habitat.

Though his career took him back into the corporate world for a time, the COVID-19 pandemic reignited his passion for local wildlife. Living just south of Glasgow, Paul began exploring the Scottish countryside and focused his lens on the nation’s iconic species - otters, ospreys, red squirrels, and pine martens among them.

A jumping squirrel captured by Paul McDougall on one of his photo workshops - Animal News Agency

Today, Paul runs a full calendar of wildlife photography workshops across Scotland and leads international photo tours to Kenya, India, and beyond. His workshops—particularly the popular Beginners Wildlife Photography Workshop—offer accessible, ethical, and practical training for aspiring photographers. Paul’s approach is hands-on, informative, and rooted in respect for nature, making his sessions suitable for all skill levels.

Paul’s work has received widespread recognition, including being a 2024 Nature TTL Photographer of the Year Runner-Up, Bird Photographer of the Year Finalist, and multiple-time Wildlife Photographer of the Year Finalist. His first book, The Ultimate Beginners Guide to Wildlife Photography, became an Amazon bestseller.

With a growing community of followers, Paul is now sharing not only his images but his journey from office life to the open wild—with others who dream of doing the same.