The relationship dynamic is set to become more interesting with the eggs due to hatch in a matter of weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rare love triangle between birds of prey has been caught on camera in the Scottish Borders.

Three ospreys have been caught on camera sharing a nest of four eggs, which are due to hatch in a matter of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Observers have said one male and two females have been breeding in an unusual, but friendly way with each other. They said the eggs hatching will bring only more intrigue as to how the relationship works.

Young male delivering fish to feed his two ladies | FLS

Three isn't a crowd when it comes to the osprey it seems | FLS

The unusual behaviour for these birds was picked up by Forestry Land and Scotland cameras set up at Glentress near Peebles in the Scottish Borders.

The filming is part of the Tweed Valley Osprey Project (TVOP), which monitors and aims to protect nesting ospreys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The birds’ relationship

Project co-ordinator Diane Bennett said the relationship of the birds seemed "tolerant" and the situation was “looking good” for the eggs.

One of the ospreys has been named Mrs O. She has previously nested at the site, but this time has been joined by a new female named F2 and the young male.

Ms Bennett said: "The only tension witnessed so far has been on the arrival of a fish delivery from the male as the two females both make a grab for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mrs O usually wins the fish and flies off to feed, but has been seen to return with a portion remaining and letting the other female have it.

"This nest behaviour with all the birds in the same nest is very rare and as far as we know it is the first time this has ever been on a livestream camera, with most other research involving such a set-up previously conducted through distant observation.

"Getting to watch this saga close up as the season unfolds is exciting both for the drama, but also for the important research insights it will allow."

The history of ospreys at the nesting site

Ospreys have been coming to breed at the project site since the 1990s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The “Tweed Valley polygyny saga”, as it has been described by observers, can be viewed at the Wildlife Hub at Glentress Forest in Peebles between 10am to 4pm each day.

The camera is streaming live onto the big screen at the location, with volunteers on duty most of the time, to interpret what is happening with the osprey family.

Livestream feeds of birds of prey nests across Scotland have proven incredibly popular with nature lovers online.

Laddie, one of a breeding pair of ospreys at the Scottish Wildlife Trust's (SWT) Loch of the Lowes reserve, had gained fans around the world after first appearing on the nest in 2012 and pairing up with the legendary osprey known as Lady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The raptor had returned in March 2024, for the 13th consecutive year, and reunited with his mate to the delight of staff at the reserve and thousands of enthusiasts monitoring the nest via the reserve's live webcam.