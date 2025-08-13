New 'Cockney' Nicola Sturgeon to launch Independence for London campaign?
Understandably, Nicola Sturgeon has been talking about the “goldfish bowl scrutiny that I still live under in Scotland” and how it can make her feel like she “can’t breathe freely”. It is a situation with which many prominent figures in politics and other walks of life will sympathise.
One solution she is considering is a temporary move elsewhere – “maybe not abroad, but you know England, I love London and England is not yet a foreign country, would never be a foreign country obviously, even when we’re independent,” she said.
Who knows, perhaps she may get the travel bug and find herself touring the great European capitals, like Paris, Berlin and Rome, or far-flung places like Peru, Japan and Malawi. With her presentational skills, she might do rather well as an informal Scottish ambassador.
Then again, perhaps her burgeoning relationship with the UK capital will blossom into something deeper. Whisper it, could Sturgeon actually become a Londoner? Could this be the birth of the ‘Independence for London’ campaign? If she starts talking a little bit Cockney, it might just happen.
