New 'Cockney' Nicola Sturgeon to launch Independence for London campaign?

Understandably, Nicola Sturgeon has been talking about the “goldfish bowl scrutiny that I still live under in Scotland” and how it can make her feel like she “can’t breathe freely”. It is a situation with which many prominent figures in politics and other walks of life will sympathise.

One solution she is considering is a temporary move elsewhere – “maybe not abroad, but you know England, I love London and England is not yet a foreign country, would never be a foreign country obviously, even when we’re independent,” she said.

Is Nicola Sturgeon about to become a Pearly Queen? Only time will tell (Picture: Adrian Dennis) | AFP via Getty Images

Who knows, perhaps she may get the travel bug and find herself touring the great European capitals, like Paris, Berlin and Rome, or far-flung places like Peru, Japan and Malawi. With her presentational skills, she might do rather well as an informal Scottish ambassador.