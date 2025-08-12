As her memoir gets released days early, we take a look at the main talking points from ‘Frankly’.

Despite Nicola Sturgeon’s memoir ‘Frankly’ not officially going on sale until Thursday, many shops have started selling the book days earlier.

The former first minister covers both her personal and political life in her memoir, detailing the highs and lows of both, including the independence referendum, her time as first minister and the coronavirus pandemic.

What have we learned from her new memoir?

The queen asked about Alex Salmond

Ms Sturgeon’s predecessor and former mentor Alex Salmond features heavily throughout her memoir.

However she said the late Queen Elizabeth II “loved a bit of gossip” and asked about the sex allegations against him when the pair met at Balmoral Castle in 2018.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and the late Queen Elizabeth II | Andrew Milligan/Press Association

Ms Sturgeon wrote: “She asked me about it almost as soon as I sat down.

“She wasn’t being trivial in any way, she wanted to know more about what was going on. I think she was also trying to put me at ease.”

Attacks on JK Rowling

The gender reform debate was one of the most controversial chapters in Ms Sturgeon’s career. She says she wishes she had “hit the pause button” on gender reform.

During her interview on ITV on Monday evening, she admitted she had “lost the dressing room” on the divisive issue.

In her memoir she criticises Harry Potter author and outspoken gender critic JK Rowling for posting a selfie wearing a T-shirt that said: “Nicola Sturgeon, destroyer of women’s rights.”

JK Rowling wore a T-shirt that said ‘Nicola Sturgeon, destroyer of women’s rights’. | Lisa Ferguson/National World and JK Rowling/X

Ms Sturgeon said: “It resulted in more abuse, of a much more vile nature, than I had ever encountered before.

“It made me feel less safe and more at risk of possible physical harm.”

She added: “It was deeply ironic that those who subjected me to this level of hatred and misogynistic abuse often claimed to be doing so in the interests of women’s safety.”

Alex Salmond did not read independence white paper

In her memoir Ms Sturgeon writes about a “totally uncharacteristic sense of optimism” in the lead up to the 2014 independence referendum.

The former first minister said it was a tough time due to the unbalanced media coverage and because Mr Salmond left her to the heavy lifting, which “felt like we were trying to push a boulder uphill”.

Ms Sturgeon was in charge of drafting the independence white paper which she said left her in “utter despair” and being “overcome by a feeling of sheer impossibility”.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon with her predecessor and former mentor Alex Salmond. | Press Association

She said: “I ended up on the floor of my home office, crying and struggling to breathe. It was definitely some kind of panic attack.”

The Glasgow Southside MSP then said Mr Salmond “showed little interest in the detail” of the white paper, and added: “He promised he would read it on the plane. I knew his good intention would not survive contact with the first glass of in-flight champagne.”

Surprise at sectarian abuse

Ms Sturgeon says she was surprised by the level of sectarian abuse she received while out campaigning in Govan for the 1997 general election.

She said: “I was chased away from one door with shouts of ‘Fenian B******’ ringing in my ears.”

The former first minister said there were “whispers percolating around the constituency that I was an active supporter of the IRA”.

She said: “It was deeply unpleasant and an unwelcome education in the darker ‘arts’ of political campaigning.

“Although I had grown up in Ayrshire, I had never experienced the depth of sectarianism I encountered in parts of Govan.”