Nicola Sturgeon says she will debate trans rights with JK Rowling - but believes the Harry Potter author would be “unwilling”.

The former first minister also says the trans debate has been “weaponised” by the far-right to push back on rights more generally, including women’s rights.

Ms Sturgeon was being interviewed by BBC Breakfast to mark the release of her memoir ‘Frankly’ when she was asked about debating JK Rowling on this issue.

In her memoir she criticises the outspoken gender critic for posting a selfie wearing a T-shirt that said: “Nicola Sturgeon, destroyer of human rights.”

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and Harry Potter author JK Rowling. | Press Association and JK Rowling/X

She wrote: ”It resulted in more abuse, of a much more vile nature, than I had ever encountered before.

“It made me feel less safe and more at risk of possible physical harm.”

When asked if she would debate JK Rowling, Ms Sturgeon said: “I will debate with many people, but I don’t think JK Rowling will be willing to do that, who knows.

“I’m not going to get into a thing, but one thing my critics cannot say is I don’t debate with people. I’ve probably done more debates than any other leader in the UK.

“I will debate with anyone.”

She also said she will “be a feminist until the day I die” and will continue to stand up for trans rights, despite previously admitting she “lost the dressing room” on gender reform.

She said: “Trans people are some of the most stigmatised in society.

“I will challenge this notion for as long as I have breath - I don’t believe trans rights and women’s rights are in opposition.

“I believe that we can further both, and furthering one helps further the other.

Nicola Sturgeon speaking to ITV to mark the release of her new memoir, Frankly | ITV

“Let me preface this because usually what I say on this issue gets misrepresented - I know the majority of people who disagree with me come from a genuine place but there are others, and I don’t know how anyone can deny this, there are forces on the far-right who have weaponised this issue and want to use trans issues to push back on rights more generally, gay rights, minority rights, women’s rights.”

The Glasgow Southside MSP added: “Some of the abuse I’ve had on this issue, ironically in the name of women’s safety, has been deeply misogynist.”

Elsewhere the former first minister was interviewed on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, where she said she would not apologise to those such as SNP backbencher Michelle Thomson MSP over the issue of trans rights.

She was also asked about the issue of double rapist Isla Bryson, who was initially housed in a female prison after identifying as a trans woman.

In an interview on ITV on Monday evening, Ms Sturgeon branded Bryson “a biological male” and said anyone committing rape against women forfeits the right to change their gender.

When asked about this on BBC Radio 4, Ms Sturgeon said: “I’ve always been a good communicator, but in that communication skills deserted me.

“It is not that I am bothered about defending Isla Bryson, but the debate has become so toxic that anything I say will be taken for the whole group.

“Every group has bad people, but we deal with the bad people rather than tainting the whole group - that’s why I struggled to talk about Bryson.