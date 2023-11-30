As Michael Matheson clings on as Health Secretary amid the ongoing scandal over his £11,000 data roaming expenses claim, a new poll has revealed that, by a margin of nearly two to one, voters think he should resign. The Ipsos survey found 61 per cent thought he should go, compared to 31 who did not. Even among SNP voters, a clear majority – 52 to 44 per cent – agreed with The Scotsman that Matheson’s position is untenable.

His decision to claim £11,000 of taxpayers’ money for a week’s iPad data roaming while on holiday in Morocco was at least an error of judgment. Less charitably, it demonstrated a wilful disdain for the public purse. However, his public claim that there had been no “personal use” of the iPad, after he learned there had been, means he must fall on his sword. To allow government ministers to deceive the public would be a disaster for democracy.