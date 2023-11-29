Poll: Majority of Scots think Michael Matheson should resign over iPad row
A majority of Scots think Michael Matheson should resign over the row about an £11,000 data roaming bill on his Holyrood-issued iPad, a new poll has found.
Ipsos’ Scottish Political Monitor, for STV News, found 61 per cent believe the health secretary should step down.
And more SNP voters from 2021 think he should quit (52 per cent) than stay in his role (44 per cent).
Ipsos interviewed 1,004 adults over the age of 16 across Scotland between November 20 and 26.
In an emotional statement to MSPs, Mr Matheson previously revealed the huge cost was racked up by his teenage sons watching football during a family holiday to Morocco.
He had initially billed the taxpayer for the charge, but pledged to reimburse the full amount when he found out the truth months later.
However, he failed to initially come clean in the days after discovering his sons’ involvement, and misled journalists when asked whether there had been any “personal use” of the device.
The Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body is now investigating the £11,000 bill.
Elsewhere, the Ipsos poll showed a ten-point lead for the SNP over Labour in general election voting intention.
