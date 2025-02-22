Massive 'Star of Caledonia' could be Kelpies 2.0

At 33 metres high, the Star of Caledonia would be taller than the Angel of the North

The Angel of the North and the Kelpies have demonstrated the pulling power of giant works of art – and now they could soon be joined by the “Star of Caledonia”. The £10 million sculpture would stand near the England-Scotland border at Gretna Green, and, illuminated by a total of 108 lights, would be visible for miles around.

Compared to the famous double helix of DNA, it is apparently intended to symbolise the “dynamism of the Scottish nation” while its curves represent "Scottish brainpower" (no sniggering at the back, our ‘cultural cringe’ has no place in discussions of monumental works of art).

An artist's impression of the proposed Star of Caledonia artwork for a site near the Scotland-England border at Gretna | SOCT/PA

At 33 metres (108ft), it would be taller than the Angel of the North, but hopefully would not start some kind of cross-border one-upmanship. It’s not the size that counts and we’re bigger than that, surely?