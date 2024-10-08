Iconic bronze landmark proposed for Perth

A sculptor and painter has unveiled a design for a major new work of art in Scotland that would be taller than The Kelpies.

Artist David J Mitchell with a maquette of his 'Figure of Destiny' sculpture. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

David J Mitchell hopes his vision for a “Figure of Destiny” figure overlooking Perth will become Scotland’s newest iconic landmark.

The Glasgow-based artist said the bronze sculpture, which would be made up of around 1,000 different pieces, would be designed to become Scotland’s equivalent of the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbour, with visitors able to get inside the new Scottish attraction.

He has proposed the statue, who would be holding a gold crown, as the centrepiece of a £150 million new infrastructure project north of Perth, which includes a “Destiny Bridge” across the River Tay.

The Cross Tay Link Road project, which is being led by Perth and Kinross Council, will connect the A9 Perth to Inverness road to both the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94 to Coupar Angus.

However the council has asked for ideas from artists for a number of sites, including a “significant, iconic sculpture” - ideally visible from the A9 - that will contribute to the visual identity of both the Destiny Bridge and to Perth itself.

The council wants the new work of art to serve as “a powerful symbol that reflects the unique character, history, and aspirations of the city.”

Mr Mitchell said his proposal was partly inspired by the relocation of the Stone of Destiny

Mr Mitchell said: “My proposal is to have a large female ‘figure of destiny. She would be destiny personified, kneeling down and crowning the future of Scotland.

“The Stone of Destiny coming to Perth was kind of the jumping-off point for my idea. She would be like a crowning figure for Perth.”

Mr Mitchell’s proposal for Perth has emerged months after new was research found that The Kelpies, the 30 metre-tall horse head sculptures which stand next to the M9 motorway near Falkirk, have generated £81 million for the local economy in the first decade since they were revealed.

An independent report commissioned by Scottish Canals and Falkirk Council found that they had attracted 7.3 million visitors and created 110 full-time jobs over the previous 10 years.

Mr Mitchell added: “My proposed figure would be around 40 metres high, which is a bit taller than The Kelpies, but this would easily be the tallest human figure.

“There would be an entrance to allow visitors to go inside her and climb up inside to a viewing platform, hopefully inside the crown, so you can look down towards Perth. I think it would be a pretty cool new visitor attraction.

“I have costed the proposed at between £5m and £6m, which is roughly the same as The Kelpies cost and it would take around two years to build. I’m pretty hopeful that my idea will be approved, as that’s not a huge amount.

“There are not many statues like this anywhere in the world, never mind Scotland. The idea is that in the long-term this would bring visitors and tourism to Perth that would more than make up the cost of building it.

“Bronze is the perfect medium, especially with our climate in Scotland. This would last for a thousand years.

“It’s not one of these statues that will go out of fashion or that people will get sick off. It will only become more valuable the longer it is there.