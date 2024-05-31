Kilts on a Plane! What could be more terrifying... – Scotsman comment
Snakes on a Plane! What could possibly be scarier? Apart from bad turbulence, armed hijackers, the wings falling off... it turns out, it’s kilts. At least, they are if you’re an airport security scanner operator. And lots of kilts – as worn by the Tartan Army heading to Germany – well, that’s plain terrifying.
For, according to Edinburgh Airport, “kilts, sporrans and sgian dhus are not particularly great for the screening process”. That’s right, Scotland’s national dress is a bit of a pain for Scotland’s national airport, which doesn’t quite seem right.
To be fair, the airport is just trying to alert travellers that mass sporran unhitching/rehitching might make screening take longer than usual. Patience is a virtue, as is not carrying a knife on an international flight.
However, just in case “not particularly great” ever turns into something more prescriptive, the airport should remember Samuel L Jackson, star of the Snakes on a Plane film, is a big kilt fan. Should they need one, the Tartan Army may be able to enlist a celebrity supporter with a considerable presence and a commanding tone to their cause.
