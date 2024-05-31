Edinburgh Airport warns kilts, sporrans and sgian dhus are ‘not particularly great’ for airport scanners

Snakes on a Plane! What could possibly be scarier? Apart from bad turbulence, armed hijackers, the wings falling off... it turns out, it’s kilts. At least, they are if you’re an airport security scanner operator. And lots of kilts – as worn by the Tartan Army heading to Germany – well, that’s plain terrifying.

For, according to Edinburgh Airport, “kilts, sporrans and sgian dhus are not particularly great for the screening process”. That’s right, Scotland’s national dress is a bit of a pain for Scotland’s national airport, which doesn’t quite seem right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be fair, the airport is just trying to alert travellers that mass sporran unhitching/rehitching might make screening take longer than usual. Patience is a virtue, as is not carrying a knife on an international flight.

The Tartan Army are heading to Germany for Euro 2024 (Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images)