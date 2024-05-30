Fans advised against carrying sgian dhus through airport scanners

Scotland fans flying to the Euros next month have been told travelling in kilts and sporrans causes problems at airport security.

The advice from Scotland’s busiest airport came as it gears up for an expected 20,000 passengers travelling to and from the three-week football tournament in Germany.

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said on Thursday that Scotland’s national dress was "not particularly great for the screening process”.

Mr Dewar said: “Kilts, sporrans and sgian dhus are not particularly great for the screening process. Don’t put your sgian dhu in your [hand] baggage or don’t take it.

Scotland supporters at the postponed 2020 Euros at Hampden Park in Glasgow in 2021. (Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

“Just be aware if you are going to have to take your sporran off and reattach it and all the rest of it, it can take a little bit longer, so work with us and we will try to get you away on your journey as quickly and smoothly as possible.”

Mr Dewar also called on fans to give themselves plenty of time to get through the airport because it would be “busy” period.

But he said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the Scots going through.”

The airport chief said some airlines would be flying larger aircraft to accommodate the extra demand, including to Frankfurt.

Mr Dewar said there would also be special charter flights operating to “an array of different German airports and around”. He said: “There’s lots and lots of ways that Scots will find a way of getting to a game.”

Members of the Tartan Army in Paris in 2007 ahead of Scotland beating France 1-0 in a Euro qualifier. (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS)

Mr Dewar said he would be flying to Brussels Charleroi because of its proximity to the German border.

Scotland plays Germany in the opening game in Munich on Friday June 14, followed by Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday June 19 and Hungary in Stuttgart on Sunday June 23.

Fans are urged in to check in for their flights online before leaving home, and have boarding passes on their phone or printed out. They are also advised to take out health insurance.