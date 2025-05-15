Kelvingrove organist's remarkable achievement is well worthy of praise
On October 22, 1969, the song Sugar Sugar by The Archies had just gone to number one in the charts. However, if you had gone into Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on that day, you would have witnessed the first official performance by a rather different but very special musician.
He did not know it then, but organist Bill Hutcheson would go on to play regularly at the Glasgow venue for the next 56 years and he has now been presented with a commemorative plate in recognition of his service. Sixty years ago, he had been allowed to try the organ. Fifty years ago, he played during celebrations of the city’s 800th anniversary and yesterday he played at an event marking its 850th.
Hutcheson said the organ had become “like an old friend, capable of anything from a whisper to a roar” and praised his audiences for being “open to everything, from Bach to swing to the unexpected”.
An organ version of Sugar Sugar would certainly be unexpected but, however he marks his own anniversary, to have performed for such a long time is a remarkable achievement.
