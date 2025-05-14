Youth bands battle it out for prestigious prizes at fun, family day in Haddington

East Lothian’s Battle of The Bands competition takes place at The Bridge Centre in Haddington on Sunday, May 25. This all-day event, 10am to 5pm, includes free dance, drama and vocals taster workshops for young people, delivered by Brunton Performing Arts Network tutors, as well as free performances for all ages to enjoy.

Battle of The Bands is a hugely popular event, showcasing young musicians at East Lothian’s secondary schools and is organised by ELJam (East Lothian Youth Music Forum) in partnership with The Bridge Centre and Haddstock.

The competition has been running for 3 years and provides a fantastic opportunity for young musicians to perform and receive guidance from professionals on technique and future opportunities.

Acts from all seven high schools will go head-to-head for some fantastic prizes including song writing masterclasses, professional photo shoots, festival headline gigs and studio recording sessions. Three acts will be chosen to support three professional concerts that The Brunton has programmed in partnership with Haddstock, at Haddington’s Corn Exchange, the first being Saturday 7 June with Rachel Sermanni and Wayward Jane.

For the first time this year, the competition is open to previous participants and more established bands as well as newcomers or beginner musicians.

Bands confirmed to take part so far are:

Coastal Blue & About '08 – Musselburgh Grammar

First Strike & Sixteen Again – Ross High

Vega & Atometal – Dunbar Grammar

Blizzaard – North Berwick High

SNAKLE - Rosehill

The Common Room & Black Diamonds – Preston Lodge

OFF GRID - Knox Academy

The competition’s compere is John Arnold, local actor, writer and musician and the judges are:

Bruce Craigie, co-owner of A Modern Way Management Company and Record Label that has Idlewild, Fatherson, Zoe Graham, Rudi Zygadlo, Tom Joshua on its roster. Bruce has extensive experience of working in record companies and music publishing companies.

Harley Loudon, a songwriter, musician, jazz singer, therapist and storyteller with various albums out on Apple / Spotify as a solo artist and band member. She has worked in the music industry supporting emerging artists.

Andy Pennycuick, lead vocalist and harmonica player for 10 piece ska band BOMBSKARE, and guitarist/backing vocalist for The Pennycuick Girls.

Gica Loening, director and founder of Fun Fiddle, a traditional music organisation for adults and children. As a community music practitioner, Gica specialises in working with young people and performs regularly for ceilidhs and events around Scotland.

Iain Bruce, multi-instrumentalist who has recorded extensively with high profile commercial producers and performs regularly with acts such as Callum Beattie. Iain is an experienced community musician and was instrumental in setting up East Lothian’s ELJam Network (East Lothian Youth Music Forum). His latest project is with “The Waxing Quarter” a collaboration with fellow songwriters and producers John Ferguson & Liam Clark.

This year sees a new Open Mic slot, supported by theSpace Dunbar, for young soloists or small acoustic acts, aged under 25 years. Running from 12pm – 4pm in the courtyard or cafe, acts do not no need to book for this and can sign up on the day. Mics and guitar amp or a small PA will be provided.

Battle Of The Bandsis an event developed by ELJam. Managed by East Lothian Council’s Arts Service, ELJam aims to support, promote and develop youth music activity across East Lothian for all young people aged 25 and under. Membership of the network is free and open to anyone who has an interest in supporting the youth music sector in East Lothian or who is under 25 and considers themselves a musician!