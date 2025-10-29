Keir Starmer should take concerns about housing asylum seekers in Inverness barracks seriously

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Government’s plans to house 300 asylum seekers at Cameron Barracks in Inverness have caused considerable and cross-party uproar.

SNP Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the Scottish Government had “raised our concerns about the suitability of the site”; Scottish Conservative MSP Edward Mountain said the “back-of-a-fag-packet idea to house asylum seekers in Cameron Barracks will alarm people in Inverness”; and local MSP Fergus Ewing said people were “especially concerned for safety of women and girls”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inverness Liberal Democrat MP Angus MacDonald said Cameron Barracks was “surrounded by housing and only a ten-minute walk to the High Street”. “There is a risk that this causes major upheaval in the city centre,” he added.

Even Shaun Fraser, Labour’s candidate for Inverness and Nairn in next year’s Scottish Parliament election, described the plan as “a bizarre one”, while blaming the previous Conservative government for allowing the number of unprocessed asylum cases to mount up.

Want the latest Scottish headlines sent directly to your phone? Sign up to our new WhatsApp Channel here .

The Scottish Government has 'raised our concerns about the suitability' of Cameron Barracks in Inverness to house asylum seekers (Picture: Andrew Milligan) | PA

Demonising refugees

Speaking to The Scotsman, Keir Starmer said the government was working to get people out of expensive hotels and to process claims more quickly “to get people out of the country where they've got no right to be here” – both good ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were left with a complete mess by the Conservatives, who left tens of thousands of asylum seekers who hadn't been processed. So that means they couldn't be removed if they had no right to be here,” he said.

Until this task is completed, it is a simple fact that the people involved need somewhere to stay. Cameron Barracks might not be an ideal choice, but then again Labour may have few other options. In the current climate, it seems few communities would welcome asylum seekers.

It should be remembered that, despite those who would demonise refugees as criminals or sex offenders, such cases as exist represent a small minority. The vast majority are genuine asylum seekers who have fled war and oppressive regimes like the Taliban.