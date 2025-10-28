Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer has defended the UK government’s plans to host asylum seekers at a military barracks in Inverness - after the local Labour MSP candidate called the move “bizarre”.

The Prime Minister said he was planning to house 300 men at Cameron Barracks “to get people out of hotels”.

He said the UK government was “processing the claims to get people out of the country where they've got no right to be here”.

Sir Keir Starmer has defended the plans. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

But Shaun Fraser, Labour’s Holyrood candidate for Inverness and Nairn, described the proposal as “a bizarre one given its status as a 19th-century military installation”.

Inverness MP Angus MacDonald said the barracks was “not an appropriate location to house a large number of migrants”.

When asked if he understood why people were worried about the plans, Sir Keir told The Scotsman: “Yeah, what we need to do is to make sure that we reduce the accommodation need for as many asylum seekers as possible.

“We were left with a complete mess by the Conservatives, who left tens of thousands of asylum seekers who hadn't been processed. So that means they couldn't be removed if they had no right to be here.

“The most important thing to get across is we're processing the claims to get people out of the country where they've got no right to be here. That's the right thing to do. In the meantime, we do need to get people out of hotels and that is why we are taking this step.

“But my my intention, my determination, is to get these cases processed and to remove people who've got no right to be here.”

Mr Fraser said: “It's essential that the government drives down the use of hotels to house asylum seekers and that alternative safe solutions are looked at. There is MoD [Ministry of Defence] housing nearby which many Afghan families fleeing the Taliban moved into and integrated really well locally.

“However the proposal of Cameron Barracks itself is a bizarre one given its status as a 19th-century military installation.

Cameron Barracks in Inverness | Wikimedia Commons

“This situation has been brought about due to the inaction of the Tories on asylum over several years and the slow processing of asylum claims in their final years in government has led to an enormous build-up of applications to deal with.

“The crucial thing with all of this is to ensure that local services are properly supported to deal with any increased demand".

Mr Fraser previously worked in homelessness prevention for Inverness charity New Start Highland. This involved supporting Syrian refugee families successfully settle in the Highlands a decade ago.

Highland Council said it has been told that the property is intended to be used from December this year for 12 months.

Convenor Bill Lobban, Leader Raymond Bremner, and Opposition Leader Alasdair Christie have raised concerns about “the impact this proposal will have on community cohesion given the scale of the proposals as they currently stand.

“Inverness is a relatively small community but the potential impact locally and across the wider Highlands appears not to have been taken into consideration by the UK Government.”

Mr MacDonald, the Lib Dem MP for Inverness, Skye & West Ross-shire, said: "The Cameron Barracks are not an appropriate location to house a large number of migrants. It is as inappropriate as a city centre hotel.

“Cameron Barracks is surrounded by housing and only a ten-minute walk to the High Street. It is secured only by a modest fence. Will security still be maintained by the army?

“There is a risk that this causes major upheaval in the city centre while only housing a tiny fraction of the numbers awaiting processing.

"The Conservatives trashed the immigration system, allowed backlogs to spiral out of control, and removed us from international agreements, which allowed us to send migrants back where they came from.

“I have still not had any formal confirmation from the Home Office about these proposals, but I am pursuing answers on this and have requested an urgent question in the House of Commons. We need a much quicker court system for processing backlogged cases, like the Nightingale centres set up during Covid.

“Rather than shuttling people to Inverness, this Labour government should focus on fixing the root of the problem by speeding up asylum decisions, so that those with no right to be here are returned swiftly, and those with valid claims can start working, integrating, and contributing to our communities.”

Inverness Lib Dem councillor Alasdair Christie said: “I have been informed that the council received yesterday a written statement from the Home Office stating its intention to house 300 asylum seekers in Cameron Barracks Inverness. This is after repeatedly asking for written information.

“I, along with many others, are mystified regarding this decision and the failure of the UK government to be open and transparent in its decision.