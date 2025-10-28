Exclusive:SNP 'centralisation' making asylum hotel system 'even worse', says Scottish Labour MP
“Centralisation” by the SNP is making problems with asylum hotel “worse”, a Scottish Labour MP has claimed.
Joani Reid said that "councils have been cut out of decisions, starved of information and left to cope on their own” when housing asylum seekers in hotels.
It comes after a report by the Home Affairs Committee - of which Ms Reid is a member - said the UK Home Office had “squandered” billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on asylum accommodation.
East Kilbride and Strathaven MP Ms Reid said: “Yesterday’s report exposes the full scale of the catastrophe Labour inherited from the previous Tory government.
“The use of hotels to house asylum seekers has cost the public a fortune, damaged community relations and created a breeding ground for far-right extremism. Meanwhile, asylum seekers themselves are often living in misery.
“The Committee’s findings show a system that has rewarded a handful of private providers with huge profits, while thousands of vulnerable people are left living in miserable conditions
“This report lays bare how Scotland’s asylum system has been failed twice over: first by years of Tory chaos in London and then by SNP centralisation here in Scotland.
“It makes clear that the SNP’s compulsion to take decisions in Edinburgh without any reference to Scottish councils is making things worse.
"Councils have been cut out of decisions, starved of information and left to cope on their own. Time and again we’ve seen hotels opened with no warning, no plan and no support. It’s not fair on local communities, and it’s not fair on people seeking refuge either.
“We need a replacement system that is humane, affordable and effective and that will also mean processing claims, approvals and removals faster than now.
"Shabana Mahmood, the new Home Secretary, is right to focus on putting order and fairness back into the system. We need proper partnership with councils and transparency from both governments”
The Home Affairs Committee report said expected costs for asylum hotels had tripled to more than £15 billion.
It said that “flawed contracts” and “incompetent delivery” meant the UK Government was unable to deal with a rise in asylum seekers.
It called for UK ministers to set out a clear strategy of how to reduce the use of asylum hotels and have a chance to end the “current failed, chaotic and expensive” system that has wasted taxpayers’ money.
The report said: “The Home Office has undoubtedly been operating in an extremely challenging environment but its chaotic response has demonstrated that it has not been up to the challenge.
“The 2026 break clause and end of the contracts in 2029 represent opportunities to draw a line under the current failed, chaotic and expensive system and move to a model that is more effective and offers value for money.”
Labour Housing Secretary Steve Reed said progress on ending the use of hotels for asylum accommodation will be announced “within weeks”.
Mr Reed told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “You can use modular forms of building.
“That means it can go up much faster than would normally be the case, and there are planning processes that we can use in these circumstances to make sure that the planning system itself isn’t delayed.
“I’m expecting announcements to come on that within weeks, so we just have to wait and see.”
Scottish Housing Secretary Màiri McAllan said: “Asylum policy and the use of hotels as emergency accommodation is the responsibility of the UK Government.
“The mismanagement of the asylum system by successive UK Governments is creating serious pressures for local authorities, especially Glasgow.
“The UK Government must urgently provide the financial assistance necessary to enable local authorities to provide safety and sanctuary for newly recognised refugees and support integration from day one of arrival. I have written to the Secretary of State for the Home Office to make clear that this must be a priority.”
