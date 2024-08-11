John Swinney showing signs he's no SNP populist despite latest climate climbdown

SNP government’s plan to delay legally required climate change strategy may be a sign that ministers are finally getting real about previous administrations’ fantasies

The fight against climate change is an era-defining task. Not only will it determine whether humanity can avoid straying into an increasingly dangerous world in which the weather becomes a mortal enemy, but it also has the capacity to make or break national economies.

Countries that cling too long to the old ways of fossil fuels risk becoming out-dated backwaters; those that embrace the future of clean, renewable electricity have a chance to become world leaders. A new industrial age is dawning, and Scotland must not be left behind.

So when in April, the SNP’s Net Zero Secretary, Mairi McAllan, announced the legally binding target to cut carbon emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 could not be achieved and the law would have to be changed, it was not just a setback for efforts to limit global warming but for Scotland’s economy. It was also a sign that while the SNP had talked a great game on climate change, this was not being matched by its actions.

Now it appears the Scottish Government will again change the law to avoid having to publish a climate change strategy in November. Instead the legal deadline will be pushed back in 2025. A draft version had originally been due in November last year.

Sarah Boyack, Scottish Labour’’s net zero spokesperson, said: “This attempt to delay the deadlines to tackle our climate emergency is the latest evidence that the SNP's environmental record is nothing but hot air... This lack of progress is not only an environmental travesty but an economic one too, with jobs and communities being put at risk by a clueless government with no strategy.”

Inherited fantasy

However, John Swinney only became First Minister in May this year, so the actions of his government may be simply a pragmatic response to the failings of previous administrations, rather than a deliberate attempt to delay or scale back climate action. If he has inherited a fantasy, re-entering the real world may necessitate a significant reset.

There have been some encouraging signs that his government is different to those of Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf, that they are less interested in stirring culture wars and more about getting down to work.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson’s recent announcement that the government would form a new partnership with arts festivals, putting them on the same footing as tourism and the food-and-drink sector, was perhaps short on detail, but it is the kind of measure that can produce results. He also asked the festivals for advice on how government could best help them – an approach that other industries would welcome.

Empty populism

Furthermore, when Swinney invited opposition party leaders to Bute House for a briefing on the far-right riots in the rest of the UK and the potential dangers in Scotland, he was demonstrating respect for fellow democrats and such displays of unity can have a real affect on public opinion.

Populists rely on rhetoric and demonising their opponents – as Sturgeon did when she said "I detest the Tories and everything they stand for” – and offer few practical policies to improve the state of the nation.