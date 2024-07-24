The announcement that 250 new zero-emission buses are set to hit Scotland’s streets is welcome but the Scottish Government still needs to up its game

In March this year, the Climate Change Committee, the Scottish Government’s independent advisers, issued a devastating rebuke that helped precipitate the collapse of the Bute House Agreement between the SNP and Greens and the end of Humza Yousaf’s time as First Minister.

The opening paragraph of the committee’s progress report on reducing emissions stated bluntly: “The Scottish Government is failing to achieve Scotland’s ambitious climate goals. Annual emissions targets have repeatedly been missed... there is still no comprehensive delivery strategy for meeting future emissions targets, and actions continue to fall far short of what is legally required.”

So it is fair to say that despite the SNP’s rhetoric on the subject – as embodied in those “ambitious” targets – their actual track record on fighting climate change leaves much to be desired. However, the announcement that the Scottish Government is investing more than £41 million on 250 zero-emission buses – on top of previous £113m of government funding – is a welcome sign that John Swinney’s administration is at least still trying.

Just as important was Swinney’s statement that every £1 of taxpayers’ money had ‘leveraged’ £3.20 of private-sector investment – the transition to net-zero is too big a task for government alone to handle.

There are at least three potential benefits from the influx of these new clean and green buses onto our streets. First, the reduction in carbon emissions will help the fight against climate change. Second, it should produce a significant reduction in air pollution along the routes. And third, it pushes Scotland further towards its economic future.

The faster we moves towards net-zero, the greater the business opportunities will be. For example, more electric vehicles means greater demand for faster and better charging points. A Scottish company set up to make them would have an opportunity to become a global player. The Green Industrial Revolution is upon us and Scotland, blessed by Atlantic winds and strong tides, is well placed to take advantage.