Pioneering work taking place within the Usher Building includes researchers leveraging artificial intelligence to improve surgical outcomes | contributed

The new Usher Building houses more than 900 researchers, health and care providers and industry leaders

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) will be among the guests attending the opening of a state-of-the-art research hub hailed as a “major step forward” in improving health and social care.

The new Usher Building, in the Edinburgh BioQuarter, houses more than 900 researchers, health and care providers and industry leaders, all harnessing the power of data to address some of the country’s most pressing health challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include an ageing population, widening health inequalities and childhood wellbeing – all against a backdrop of increasing pressure on services.

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will be joined at the opening by Scotland Secretary Ian Murray and Secretary for Drug and Alcohol Policy Maree Todd, alongside University of Edinburgh staff and students.

During the event Dr Tedros will be given the university’s inaugural Edinburgh Prize for Global Health Impact, in recognition of the WHO’s work to make life-saving vaccinations accessible to children across the world.

Speaking ahead of the event Dr Tedros said: “For hundreds of years, the University of Edinburgh has been a revered centre of learning and research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the Usher Building’s opening, the university is future-proofing that proud heritage by embracing the latest medical innovations, artificial intelligence and data analysis to contribute to making a healthier world.”

The building came into use last year, and a number of “pioneering” projects are already taking place within its walls.

These include the DataLoch initiative, which brings together anonymised data from everyday use of health and social services, which researchers can use to investigate issues ranging from service improvement to health inequalities.

DataLoch also supports researchers in accessing health and care data linked to other datasets, to build a clearer picture of the links between health and social factors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One such study, Health Homes, Healthy Kids, is combining data from prepayment smart meters and health records to explore, for the first time, the links between underheated homes and children’s health.

Meanwhile, genetic studies of populations in Shetland, Orkney and the Hebrides are yielding valuable insights into cancer genetics, while health data experts track population trends to enhance prevention, diagnosis and care delivery.

Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, said: “The opening of the Usher Building is a major step forward for the University of Edinburgh – and wider society – in reimagining how we improve health and social care.

“By bringing together researchers, clinicians and industry experts, we have created a dynamic hub that will drive innovation for the benefit of all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is inspiring to shine a light on the outstanding work under way here and, together with the United Nations and many other key partners, we remain committed to advancing these critical efforts to improve lives.”

The university received £49.2m capital funding for the building through the Edinburgh & South East Scotland City Region Deal, with £48.5m from the UK Government and £0.7m from the Scottish Government.

It is one of six “innovation hubs” to receive funding under the deal, and joins a growing health innovation ecosystem in Edinburgh.

Mr Murray said: “I am very much looking forward to attending the opening of this fantastic state-of-the-art facility alongside so many eminent guests from the health and social care sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Backed by £48.5 million of UK Government funding, the Usher Institute provides an inspiring environment where academics, healthcare professionals and industry partners can collaborate on pioneering research and development to tackle challenges faced by our communities and improve wellbeing.

“This is our Plan for Change in action, working with partners to deliver economic growth and a decade of national renewal.”

Maree Todd said the opening marks a “significant step forward in health innovation”.

She said: “The innovations by the Usher Institute will help renew the NHS in Scotland, and, as a WHO Collaborating Centre, transform healthcare around the globe.