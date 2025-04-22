In an increasingly polarised world, Pope Francis brought people together

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day before he died, Pope Francis celebrated a very special Easter Sunday. For, as the Gregorian and Julian calendars aligned, all Christians marked the occasion on the same day, a rare event. He expressed the hope that “this coincidence may serve as an appeal to all Christians to take a decisive step forward toward unity around a common date for Easter”.

His long-standing hopes of creating a single Easter day was just one sign of his goodwill towards the different branches of Christianity, and he also held out the hand of friendship to people of all faiths and none.

In 2023, Francis made an “ecumenical peace pilgrimage” to South Sudan with the then Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the then Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, the Rt Rev Iain Greenshields, calling them “two brothers”.

Pope Francis and Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar shake hands outside the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, in September (Picture: Oscar Siagian) | Getty Images

‘A universal peace’ for all

He frequently visited synagogues and spoke out against anti-semitism, insisting that “due to our common roots, a Christian cannot be anti-semitic!”

He was the first Pope to visit the Arabian Peninsula, and in 2019, he issued a joint statement with Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in which they called for “reconciliation and fraternity among all believers, indeed among believers and non-believers, and among all people of good will”; condemned “deplorable violence and blind extremism”; and spoke to the need to find “a universal peace that all can enjoy in this life”.

Following Pope Benedict’s decision to retire, Francis turned out to be less of a reformer than some within the church had hoped, but the change of tone was undeniable.

In the many tributes, his sense of humour was mentioned repeatedly, and it was a subject he took seriously. In an essay for the New York Times in December, Francis wrote: “Irony is a medicine, not only to lift and brighten others but also ourselves, because self-mockery is a powerful instrument in overcoming the temptation toward narcissism.”