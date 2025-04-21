In Pictures: Pope Francis

Pope Francis has died, a senior Vatican official announced today

Camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell said in a statement on Monday: "At 7.35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome , Francis, returned to the home of the Father.

"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.''

1 . Pope Francis greets the faithful as he holds Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square on April 20, 2014 in Vatican City Franco Origlia / Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Pope Francis leaves after his first meeting with Britain's Queen on April 3, 2014 at the Vatican. AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Pope Francis (R) greets Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he arrives at St. Peter's Basilica during a celebration for grandparents and the elderly on September 28, 2014 Getty Images Photo Sales