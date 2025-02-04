The stunning new Fife sauna that was opened by BBC Jules and Greg's Wild Swim stars

Greg and Jules in the sauna | Contributed

This is the newest place to get your sweat on

The Scottish outdoor sauna boom continues, with the latest facility popping up on a section of Fife Coastal Path, between East Sands and East Sands Leisure Centre.

It’s owned by Judith Dunlop, of Scottish Seaside Saunas and the two Elie Seaside Saunas, and was officially opened at the beginning of February by seasoned wild swimmers, Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo.

The couple’s second series of BBC’s Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim is out now, and the first series featured the original Elie destination, up in the dunes, in one of its episodes.

“Judith’s latest sauna adventure is beautiful,” said Wilson Nimmo, “This one feels special as its location is linked into the community, bringing those new to sauna and first time dippers into the cold water world, which is a gorgeous and cosy place to be.”

The new sauna is clad in alder and heated by a Narvi Black Sauna Stove, which Dunlop chose as it generates the lowest particulate emissions. She’s hoping that guests will leave their vehicles at home, when visiting the new spot.

“With the environment being so central to our mission, it is important to Scottish Seaside Saunas that the sauna is accessible to citizens of St Andrews and people from outside the town, without having to have a car,” says Dunlop. “Green travel, walking, or cycling to the sauna, plays into the overall experience.”

The mobile structure was built by local craftspeople, including one of the Maclean brothers, who fitted the job around his training schedule for his family’s charity Trans-Pacific row in April.

The positioning of the sauna, with a triple glazed thermic glass window, means you can see the North Sea during the day and the Bellrock Lighthouse at night.

Once the sauna is established, Dunlop is hoping to add aufguss (a ritual involving music, the whipping of heat using a towel and essential oils), leaf whisking and yoga sessions to the programme.

The destination currently seats 12, with more seats being added later in the year, and sessions start from £14.50pp for a communal hour.