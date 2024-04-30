The modern, electorally successful SNP contains multitudes. It is at once a broad Kirk which counts a diverse range of political, social and economic views among its voters and, at the same time, a political organisation defined by its pursuit of Scotland’s independence – a goal for which the most consistent and sustainable electoral coalition has been found on the centre left.

In the other words, the SNP is an ideologically diverse party with a grassroots centre-left movement at its heart. This ostensible contradiction has sat with the party since 2007, propelling it through a hitherto unimaginable series of electoral victories.

The Scottish political landscape, however, looks very different today compared to 2007 – a transformation in no small part thanks to the work of SNP. After solitary years at the coalface carving out space in Scotland’s public sphere for pro-independence voices, the SNP has, you might argue, found itself a victim of its own success.

Where once my party enjoyed a political monopoly on Scottish self-determination, three different pro-independence parties from across the political spectrum now sit in Holyrood. A decade on from 2014, a thousand flowers have begun to bloom.

The proliferation of pro-independence parties not only reflects the SNP's success in mainstreaming the issue of Scottish independence. It also means that the SNP is no longer is a symbiotic relationship with the wider Yes movement – a fact demonstrated by the party’s left and right-leaning fringes finding more comfortable political homes elsewhere.

The SNP must now redefine its role within this broader movement. It must use this opportunity to bring its political project back to the centre ground and focus on delivering on the economic needs and aspirations of people across the country.

The majority of the Scottish public are worried, first and foremost, about the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. They know as well as party members do – including elected ones – that a referendum is not on the immediate horizon. People across Scotland are looking for their government to recognise this as well.

As we move away from the post-referendum era which ended in the second half of this Westminster cycle, we need to recast our message, which also gives us an opportunity to be bold, and re-examine sacred cows. While there may have been significant pains in the short term, the medium- and long-term outlook for the Union remains weak.

The next leader of the SNP must acknowledge that indyref2 is not “frustratingly close”. Significant political and intellectual hurdles remain, and we can’t keep pretending otherwise. Instead of continuing to drink the constitutional Kool Aid, the SNP must focus our political energy on standing up for Scotland against a distant and power-hungry centre in Westminster – no matter what colour rosette its leader wears. The political work required on independence will take us time.

In choppy electoral and financial seas, we have little choice but to make the most of what we have. This includes bringing in as broad a sweep of our party and nation’s geographical, economic and social diversity as possible, while remaining true to the well-understood political path we have taken in the modern era. A ‘whole of Scotland’ approach can begin to heal wounds and reinvigorate common purpose, embracing and showcasing our country’s own multitudes.