After a week of chaos, speculation and a very public break-up with the Scottish Green party, the curtain has now fallen on the short reign of Humza Yousaf. In his resignation speech, he said that he thinks every Scot should have the chance to be First Minister – at the rate that the SNP is now going through First Ministers, that might be more possible than it sounds.

It is no secret that I am not a political admirer of the former First Minister – but the simple fact is that despite his many failings, he is not the reason that this SNP government is in chaos. While I wish Humza Yousaf and his family all the best for the future, my attention is still on holding this disastrous government to account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The situation that the SNP government now finds itself in is a result of 17 years of failure, broken promises and incompetence. Humza Yousaf is easy to blame for all the issues facing the SNP government – but the fact is that he has become a patsy for 17 years of incompetence. He inherited a party in tailspin from Nicola Sturgeon – with an ongoing police investigation and deep internal divisions.

Cabals and factions

In many ways, Humza Yousaf was doomed from the beginning – with SNP politicians forming circular firing squads on a weekly basis to score points in their party’s ongoing, factional, forever war. If the SNP want to see the culprits for the fall of this First Minister, they should simply look in the mirror.

Humza Yousaf inherited a party in a tailspin from Nicola Sturgeon and has now become a patsy for 17 years of incompetent government (Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images)

As we speak, the same plotting SNP politicians from across the party will be forming cabals and factions – calling colleagues to take soundings on support and vying for positions in the new regime. Let me be clear – it does not matter who the SNP pick to replace Humza Yousaf.

Be it the already defeated Kate Forbes, the untried Jenny Gilruth, the throwback John Swinney who has failed as leader already, or Stephen Flynn, who had a hand in Humza Yousaf’s misfortunes, the fact is they are all complicit and to blame for the failures of the SNP government.

The change Scotland needs

After 17 years of SNP failure, our public services are in complete disarray. Almost one in six Scots are stuck on an NHS waiting list. Our economy is stalling with sluggish growth and declining economic activity. Scotland’s colleges are in the midst of industrial action. The educational attainment gap is persisting. And Scots are facing soaring bills while oil and gas giants post record excess profits.

Now more than ever Scots need a government that is on their side, focused on their priorities and delivering for them. No SNP politician can deliver this. It does not matter whether the SNP impose a leader in a backroom deal or go through another torturous leadership election – the change Scotland needs can only come with an election.

After 17 years, the SNP is out of touch, out of luck and out of time. Only Scottish Labour is ready to deliver the change Scotland needs.