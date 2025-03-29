How Vladimir Putin is trying to gaslight the world about his war on Ukraine

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As blood-soaked dictator Vladimir Putin wages war on Ukraine, he continues to gaslight his own country and the world. According to his latest effort, the United Nations could be put in charge of Ukraine as part of a peace process that would see the country “hold democratic elections, to bring to power a viable government that enjoys the trust of the people”. No doubt, Putin has just the puppet regime in mind to ‘win’ that election.

Firstly, Ukraine’s government was democratically elected and has not held a scheduled election only because people are busy defending their country, part of which is occupied by Russian troops.

A woman touches a picture of Alexei Navalny at a protest opposite the Russian Embassy in London after the jailed Russian opposition leader died in prison. He was almost certainly murdered (Picture: Jonathan Brady) | PA

Secondly, Russia hasn’t had a democratic election for years with Putin’s political rivals tending to be jailed on trumped up charges, poisoned or murdered – the most high-profile, Alexei Navalny, suffered all three.