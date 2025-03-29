How Vladimir Putin is trying to gaslight the world about his war on Ukraine
As blood-soaked dictator Vladimir Putin wages war on Ukraine, he continues to gaslight his own country and the world. According to his latest effort, the United Nations could be put in charge of Ukraine as part of a peace process that would see the country “hold democratic elections, to bring to power a viable government that enjoys the trust of the people”. No doubt, Putin has just the puppet regime in mind to ‘win’ that election.
Firstly, Ukraine’s government was democratically elected and has not held a scheduled election only because people are busy defending their country, part of which is occupied by Russian troops.
Secondly, Russia hasn’t had a democratic election for years with Putin’s political rivals tending to be jailed on trumped up charges, poisoned or murdered – the most high-profile, Alexei Navalny, suffered all three.
If there is one country in this war that should be placed under UN control, it’s Russia, while the arrest warrant for Putin issued by the International Criminal Court should be enforced so that he is held responsible for his undoubted war crimes.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.